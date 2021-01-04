Countries across the world over the weekend tightened restrictions on their populations to fight a resurgence in COVID-19, as the EU offered to help drug companies expand vaccine production to improve distribution “bottlenecks.”
From local curfews to alcohol bans and complete lockdowns, governments are trying to tackle a surge in cases.
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.8 million people globally since emerging in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by Agence France-Presse.
Photo: AFP
However, experts fear the worst is yet to come, predicting a sharp rise in infections and deaths after weeks of holiday gatherings.
In Tokyo, the city’s governor on Saturday asked the Japanese government to declare a new state of emergency as the country battles a third wave, with record numbers of new cases.
South Korea extended its anti-virus curbs until Jan. 17 in the greater Seoul area, including a ban on gatherings of more than four people, which is to be widened to cover the whole country.
The soaring number of infections around the world means the race to vaccinate is set to dominate the coming year.
Delays in getting the vaccines in Europe were not the fault of the EU, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said.
“The bottleneck at the moment is not the volume of orders, but the worldwide shortage of production capacity,” she said.
The bloc would help drug companies in their efforts to expand production, she added.
“The situation will improve step by step,” Kyriakides said.
The US has seen a worrying surge in coronavirus infections in the past few months and on Saturday saw its highest number yet recorded in one day, with more than 277,000.
The Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said more than 800,000 people had received the domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine and that 1.5 million doses had been distributed throughout the country of about 147 million.
The Kremlin has held back on imposing nationwide virus restrictions, instead placing its hopes on the mass vaccination drive to end the outbreak and save its struggling economy.
The French government, facing the threat of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, lengthened an overnight curfew by two hours in parts of the country to help combat the virus.
The curfew is to start at 6pm, rather than 8pm in parts of France, mainly in the country’s east. Paris has, for now, been spared the additional restriction.
Denmark discovered 86 cases of a new coronavirus variant that first emerged in the UK, which is believed to be more contagious, while Vietnam also detected the strain.
