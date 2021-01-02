Trump shares new year message after early return

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered a year-end video message after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy.

Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule.

Upon his return, he released a video message on Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and the US’ “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

He called the vaccine, which is rolling out nationwide, a “truly unprecedented medical miracle,” and said it would be available to every American early this year.

“We have to be remembered for what’s been done,” he said.

The White House did not give a reason for Trump’s early return, and the schedule change meant that he missed the New Year’s Eve party held annually at his Palm Beach club.

The White House announced the abrupt change in the president’s schedule late on Wednesday, hours after US Senator Josh Hawley said that he would raise objections next week when the US Congress meets to affirm US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November’s election.

Republican lawmakers are expected to challenge the vote when Congress meets on Wednesday next week to affirm Biden’s 306-232 win in the Electoral College.

A group of Republicans in the US House of Representatives already had said they would object on Trump’s behalf.

They needed at least one senator to join them to force votes in both chambers, and Hawley stepped up.

Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham said that Congress could try again to approve Trump’s push for bigger aid checks in the new session, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.