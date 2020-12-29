US President Donald Trump has signed a massive bill that includes US$1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September, a US$900 billion COVID-19 pandemic relief package and other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.
The signing on Sunday, at his private club in Florida, came amid escalating criticism over his 11th-hour refusal to accept a bipartisan deal that would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals ,as well as avert a shutdown of the federal government.
The bill had passed the US House of Representatives and Senate by wide margins.
Photo: Reuters
Trump’s foot-dragging resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions struggling to make ends meet and threatened a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic, but signing the bill into law prevented another crisis of his own creation and ended a standoff with his own party during the final days of his administration.
Trump repeated his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief bill for providing only US$600 checks to most Americans instead of the US$2,000 that his fellow Republicans already rejected. He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large.
“I will sign the omnibus and COVID package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said.
While the president said that he would send Congress “a redlined version” with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress, and the bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.
Republicans and Democrats swiftly welcomed Trump’s decision to sign the bill into law.
“The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “I thank the president for signing this relief into law.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the signing “welcome news for the 14 million Americans who just lost the lifeline of unemployment benefits on Christmas weekend, and for the millions more struggling to stay afloat during this historic pandemic and economic crisis.”
Others slammed the delay in turning the bill into law. On Twitter, US Representative Gerry Connolly, a Democrat, accused Trump of having “played Russian roulette with American lives. A familiar and comfortable place for him.”
Former US Department of the Treasury economist Ernie Tedeschi estimated on Twitter that Trump’s delay cost workers US$9 billion to US$10 billion in benefits.
