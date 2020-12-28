EasyCard Corp has partnered with Puyan Shunze Temple (埔鹽順澤宮) in Changhua County to introduce EasyCards styled after the temple’s baseball caps.
The temple became an overnight sensation after Norwegian triathlete Gustav Iden wore one of its caps when he won the Ironman World Championship in France in September last year.
Since then, the temple has had thousands of caps made to meet overwhelming demand. Many people wear them as lucky charms.
Photo courtesy of EasyCard Corp
EasyCard on Saturday said that the cap-themed card, which doubles as a fully functional MRT card, was launched to mark Iden’s victory earlier this month at the Professional Triathletes Organisation Championship in Florida, where he again wore the temple’s cap.
Made close to scale, the EasyCard caps carry Xuantian Shangdi’s (玄天上帝, Emperor of the Mysterious Heaven) divine blessings and Iden’s confidence, which would surely encourage users to unleash their full potential, the company added.
The cards would cost NT$299 each, and people can preorder them at self-serve machines at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life and OK Mart convenience stores from 11am today to 11:59pm on Sunday, it said.
Shares of drug developer SCI Pharmtech Inc (SCI, 旭富製藥) yesterday plunged by their daily limit to NT$112 after a fire broke out on Sunday at the company’s plant in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹), killing a Filipino worker and causing about NT$800 million (US$28.05 million) in losses. The fire began at about noon when the production lines were processing chemical solutions, the Taoyuan-based company said. Because of the chemicals stored in the plant and strong winds, sporadic explosions occurred and the blaze soon spread to the factories of four other companies. Taoyuan firefighters said they expect to bring the fire under control this
MATTER OF TRUST: An airline official said it might be understandable that people sometimes forget to wear a mask, but the pilot kept lying about his compliance EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday dismissed a New Zealand pilot — national COVID-19 infection case No. 765 — as he failed to comply with the airline’s anti-virus measures and did not fully report his contact and activity history, it said in a statement. EVA Air said that yesterday, its discipline committee teleconferenced with the man, who is in his 60s and hospitalized for treatment. On Friday last week, the airline asked the pilot whether he had complied with its anti-virus measures, such as wearing a mask during a Dec. 12 flight to the US, after a Taiwanese in her 30s, a copilot
DISEASE PREVENTION: While regulations for holding major events will not be changed, the CECC reminded local governments to have emergency response plans The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first domestic case of COVID-19 since April, ending 253 consecutive days of no local transmission. It also announced three imported cases from the Philippines. The new local case — No. 771 — is a close contact of case No. 765, a New Zealander in his 60s, who is an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The center on Sunday said that the New Zealander might have transmitted the disease to two other pilots — case No. 760, a Taiwanese pilot in
NEW VIRUS STRAIN: Chunghwa Post Co said that from today it would no longer deliver or accept airmail or packages to and from the UK due to a lack of flights Maximum disease prevention measures were taken by ground staff as passengers arriving in Taiwan on a China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) flight from London were last night sent to three quarantine centers in the greater Taipei area, Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) said. Upon landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the 114 passengers on Flight CI-82 — 90 Taiwanese, one Chinese and 23 foreign nationals — were led to an airport lounge and greeted by ground staff wearing masks and protective suits, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Passengers with symptoms received a COVID-19 test on