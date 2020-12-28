EasyCard introduces cards styled after Puyan Shunze Temple’s baseball caps

By Chang Tsung-chiu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





EasyCard Corp has partnered with Puyan Shunze Temple (埔鹽順澤宮) in Changhua County to introduce EasyCards styled after the temple’s baseball caps.

The temple became an overnight sensation after Norwegian triathlete Gustav Iden wore one of its caps when he won the Ironman World Championship in France in September last year.

Since then, the temple has had thousands of caps made to meet overwhelming demand. Many people wear them as lucky charms.

A person carrying a bag with an EasyCard shaped like a Puyan Shunze Temple baseball cap is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of EasyCard Corp

EasyCard on Saturday said that the cap-themed card, which doubles as a fully functional MRT card, was launched to mark Iden’s victory earlier this month at the Professional Triathletes Organisation Championship in Florida, where he again wore the temple’s cap.

Made close to scale, the EasyCard caps carry Xuantian Shangdi’s (玄天上帝, Emperor of the Mysterious Heaven) divine blessings and Iden’s confidence, which would surely encourage users to unleash their full potential, the company added.

The cards would cost NT$299 each, and people can preorder them at self-serve machines at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life and OK Mart convenience stores from 11am today to 11:59pm on Sunday, it said.