S Korea reports record virus surge on Christmas Day

AFP, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases, as the country’s Christmas celebrations were marred by a harsh third wave of infections.

The nation has been held up as a model of how to combat COVID-19, with the public largely following official guidelines, but yesterday saw a record 1,241 new infections.

“We strongly recommend and request that you cancel all of your meetings and gatherings, even with your close family members,” South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare Public Health Policy Director-General Yoon Tae-ho said.

Parishioners videoconference a Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Seventy percent of the fresh cases came from the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country’s 52 million people.

In an attempt to contain the rising infection numbers, the government banned private social gatherings of more than four people in the greater Seoul area from Wednesday to Jan. 3.

Churches have switched to online gatherings or small-scale services, and ski resorts and national parks have been shut down nationwide.

At the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, one of the biggest Protestant churches in South Korea, only about 15 staff members, choir members and a pastor — all masked — attended its Christmas service, which was broadcast online.

“Normally our church venue can house up to 12,000 people,” church member Park Jae-woo said, describing not being able to celebrate in person with others as “heartbreaking.”

“But we fully understand that social distancing rules are necessary to protect lives,” Park said.

Only 15 people were allowed to attend Christmas mass at the Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul, and they had to make a reservation in advance to take part.

Those who could not get a spot were seen praying outside the Catholic cathedral, wearing masks, in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary.