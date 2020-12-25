US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that he would hold “Iran responsible” in the event of a fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.
“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Guess where they came from: IRAN.”
“Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” he said, before offering “some friendly health advice to Iran: if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”
Photo: Reuters
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javid Zarif wrote on Twitter yesterday: “Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won’t divert attention from catastrophic failures at home.”
He also attached an image of years-old Trump Twitter posts that claimed former US president Barack Obama would have started a war with Iran to win re-election, as well as a screen grab of a graph that purported to show the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had already pointed the finger at Tehran, while the US military command that covers the region said that the rocket attack “was almost certainly conducted by an Iranian-backed rogue militia group.”
The military said in a statement that while the attack “caused no US injuries or casualties, the attack did damage buildings in the US embassy compound and was clearly not intended to avoid casualties.”
