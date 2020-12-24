US President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo the US Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty.
Trump assailed the bipartisan US$900 billion package in a video he posted on Twitter on Tuesday night and suggested that he might not sign the legislation.
He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from US$600 to US$2,000 for individuals and US$4,000 for couples.
Railing against a range of provisions in the bill, including for foreign aid, he told lawmakers to “get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”
Trump did not specifically vow to veto the bill and there might be enough support for the legislation in Congress to override him if he does.
However, if Trump were to upend the sprawling legislation, the consequences would be severe, including no federal aid to struggling Americans and small businesses, and no additional resources to help with vaccine distribution.
In addition, because lawmakers linked the COVID-19 pandemic relief bill to an overarching funding measure, the US government would shut down on Tuesday next week.
The relief package was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes US$1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September next year and contains other end-of-session priorities, such as money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about US$4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.
Lawmakers spent months in a stalemate over pandemic relief funds, even as COVID-19 cases soared across the country.
Democrats had pushed for higher payments to Americans, but compromised with Republicans to allow a deal to proceed.
Following Trump’s interjection, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi all but dared Trump’s Republican allies in Congress to meet the president’s demand for far higher payments.
“At last, the President has agreed to $2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Pelosi wrote on Twitter.
An aide said she would put the proposal forward today for a vote.
Republicans have been reluctant to spend more on pandemic relief and only agreed to the big year-end package as time dwindled for a final deal. US Senate Minority Leader said that “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open,” and that Congress would step up for more aid after.
Trump’s call for changes to the legislation would test his sway with a Republican Party he has held tight control of throughout his presidency.
Several US Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have begun to gingerly break with Trump and acknowledge his defeat to US president-elect Joe Biden, a step Trump has refused to take.
McConnell has also warned Republicans against disputing the election on Jan. 6, when Congress must formally affirm the results.
Shortly after castigating the relief bill, Trump challenged McConnell and US Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican who has also said any effort to overturn Biden’s victory would be futile.
Trump said he would back a primary challenge to Thune when he is up for re-election in 2022.
Trump’s threats to hold up the pandemic legislation could also complicate matters for Republicans in Georgia, where two runoff races to determine control of the Senate are to be held next month.
US senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have been running as ardent supporters of Trump and would face questions about whether they would back his call for more money for Americans.
Jon Ossoff, Perdue’s Democratic opponent, on Tuesday night simply wrote on Twitter: “$2,000 checks now.”
