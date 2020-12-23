Starting at 12am today, all travelers from the UK, or those who have visited the UK within 14 days prior to arriving in Taiwan, would be placed in centralized quarantine upon arrival, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday.
The UK has reported a new variant of COVID-19, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The variant was first detected in September, and since November has rapidly spread in the UK, even becoming the dominant strain in some areas, Chen added.
The UK has reported that the variant is believed to spread 70 percent faster than other COVID-19 variants, the center said, adding that, as of Sunday, the UK had reported 1,108 people infected with the variant.
To prevent transmission, starting from 12am today, all travelers from the UK, or those who have visited the UK within 14 days, would be required to complete a 14-day centralized quarantine upon arrival, with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test required at the end of the quarantine, Chen said.
Also starting from 12am today, the number of commercial flights between London and Taiwan would be reduced by half, he said, adding that China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) flights would be operating this week, while EVA Airways Corp’s (長榮航空) flights would be canceled.
Each week, the two airlines would rotate, with the Civil Aviation Administration coordinating with them regarding UK services, he added.
Pilots and flight attendants would need to complete a 14-day home quarantine, with a PCR test at the end, as well as practice an additional seven days of self-health management before returning to local communities, Chen said.
If the airlines cannot accommodate the crew members at dormitories, they can arrange for them to stay in quarantine hotels, he added.
The new variant has also been reported in Denmark, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Australia, so the center said that it would monitor the cases reported by those countries with increased vigilance.
Taiwan has about 12,000 hotel rooms where people can complete their quarantine, as well as about 2,300 empty rooms at centralized quarantine facilities, Chen said.
Travelers who arrive from the UK would need to pay a fee for their accommodation at a centralized quarantine facility, but they can also apply for a government quarantine subsidy, he said.
