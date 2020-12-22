US Congress set to act on U$900bn COVID-19 relief

FILLING THE GAP: Delays in finalizing the accord prompted Congress to pass a one-day stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown

AP, WASHINGTON





After months of Washington gridlock, the US Congress is set to act on a US$900 billion pandemic relief package, finally delivering long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The relief package, agreed to on Sunday and expected to draw votes in Congress yesterday, would establish a temporary US$300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a US$600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, healthcare providers and renters facing eviction.

US House of Representatives and Senate leaders planned votes for yesterday, but the final measure was still being finalized. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

It came together on Sunday after months of battling and posturing and a post-election negotiating dynamic that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session neared.

US president-elect Joe Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted this fall.

Biden praised the bipartisan spirit that produced the measure, which he called “just the beginning.”

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks from his office to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“This is a model for the challenging work ahead for our nation,” Biden said in a statement.

“There will be another major rescue package for the American people,” US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long.”

Democrats acknowledged it was not as robust a relief package as they initially sought — or, they say, the country needs.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed more to come once Biden takes office.

“It is a first step,” she said. “We have to do more.”

“This bill is a good bill. Tonight is a good night. But it is not the end of the story, it is not the end of the job,” US Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters. “Anyone who thinks this bill is enough does not know what’s going on in America.”

A fight over US Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved on Saturday night by Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, and Republican Pat Toomey. That breakthrough led to a final round of negotiations on Sunday.

Still, delays in finalizing the agreement prompted Congress to pass a one-day stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at midnight on Sunday.

The final agreement would be the largest spending measure yet. It combined US$900 billion for COVID-19 relief with a US$1.4 trillion government-wide funding plan and lots of other unrelated measures on taxes, health, infrastructure and education.

The government-wide funding would keep the government open through September.