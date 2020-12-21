Just as the US has needed a unified, national response to COVID-19, it needs one for dealing with climate change, US president-elect Joe Biden said on Saturday as he introduced key members of his environmental team.
“We literally have no time to waste,” Biden told reporters as he introduced his choices.
In his remarks, Biden stressed the diversity of an emerging team that he described as “brilliant, qualified, tested and they are barrier-busting.”
Photo: AP
“Already there are more people of color in our Cabinet than any Cabinet ever, more women than ever,” said the former US vice president, who has promised to assemble a group of department leaders who reflect the diversity of the US.
Biden’s nominee to oversee the Council on Environmental Quality is Brenda Mallory. The office oversees environmental reviews for virtually all major infrastructure projects and advises the president on major environmental issues.
If confirmed, she would be the first African-American to hold the position since it was created more than a half-century ago.
US Representative Deb Haaland would be the first Native American to lead the US Department of the Interior, which has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for generations.
Former two-term Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm is in line to be energy secretary.
She described arriving in the US at age four and brought from Canada by a family “seeking opportunity.”
North Carolina official Michael Regan would be the first African-American man to run the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Regan, the state environmental head since 2017, has made a name for himself by pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping the low-income and minority communities significantly affected by pollution.
