European countries yesterday started banning flights coming from the UK as the government in London warned that a potent new strain of COVID-19 was “out of control.”
Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all British passenger flights came into effect yesterday, a German government source said that Berlin was considering a similar move as “a serious option” for flights from the UK and South Africa.
The Dutch ban came into effect from 6am and would last until Friday next week.
Photo: Reuters
Belgium also said it was suspending flight and train arrivals from the UK from midnight.
The moves come as about one-third of England’s population entered a Christmas lockdown and British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock warned that the new strain of the virus was “out of control.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the day before that millions of Britons would have to cancel their Christmas plans and stay home because the new strain was spreading far more quickly.
Speaking on Sky News, Hancock said the situation was “deadly serious.”
“It’s going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out,” he said.
It seems that scientists first discovered the new variant in a patient in September.
Susan Hopkins of Public Health England told Sky News that the agency notified the government on Friday when modeling revealed the full seriousness of the new strain.
She confirmed a figure given by Johnson that the strain could be 70 percent more transmissible.
Last week, Europe became the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out a year ago, killing more than 1.6 million worldwide and pitching the global economy into turmoil.
Countries are shutting down their economies again in a bid to rein in the virus.
The Netherlands is under a five-week lockdown until the middle of the next month, with schools and all nonessential shops closed to slow a surge in the virus.
Italy also announced a new regime of restrictions until Jan. 6 that included limits on people leaving their homes more than once a day, closing nonessential shops, bars and restaurants, and curbs on regional travel.
In Russia, health authorities said that the number of people who have died from COVID-19 has reached 50,858.
Some experts believe the real number could be much higher, with a former demographer at the Russian Federal State Statistics Service putting it as high as 250,000.
Alexei Raksha, who left the agency in July, said that the Russian Ministry of Health and the consumer health agency “downplay and falsify” the statistics.
A year after the pandemic first emerged in Wuhan, China, the rapid rollout of vaccinations is seen as the only effective way to end the crisis and the economically devastating lockdowns used to halt its spread.
Europe is expected to start a massive vaccination campaign after Christmas following the US and the UK, which have begun giving jabs with an approved Pfizer-BioNTech shot, one of several leading candidates.
