The US on Friday announced that it has imposed export controls on 77 Chinese companies including the country’s biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), restricting its access to US technology over its alleged ties to China’s military.
The announcement in the final weeks of US President Donald Trump’s term comes after relations between Washington and Beijing soured under his administration, which saw the US start a trade dispute with China and expand its list of sanctioned entities to a few hundred Chinese companies and subsidiaries.
In a statement, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the designations, which restrict US companies’ ability to do business with the firms, are over an array of charges including human rights abuses, the activities of the Chinese military, particularly in the South China Sea, as well as theft of US technology.
Photo: Bloomberg
“China’s corrupt and bullying behavior both inside and outside its borders harms US national security interests, undermines the sovereignty of our allies and partners, and violates the human rights and dignity of ethnic and religious minority groups,” Ross said. “Commerce will act to ensure that America’s technology — developed and produced according to open and free-market principles — is not used for malign or abusive purposes.”
SMIC has received billions of dollars in support from Beijing and is at the heart of its efforts to improve the country’s technological self-sufficiency.
In a call with reporters, a senior Commerce Department official said that Washington has evidence that SMIC has worked with the Chinese military on developing short and medium-range ballistic missiles and exoskeletons for soldiers, but had been in talks with SMIC for months on a way to avoid the designation.
“We’re adding SMIC to the entity list mostly because we need to make sure US intellectual property and manufacturing capabilities are not being used by SMIC’s clients to continue to support the military-civil fusions efforts within China,” the official said. “We simply no longer could stand by and watch our adversary using our technologies to support its military capabilities.”
Beijing yesterday accused the US of “bullying.”
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that it “firmly opposes” the move and vowed to “take necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese companies’ rights.
The ministry accused the US of “abusing export controls and other measures to continuously suppress” foreign entities, and urged Washington to “stop unilateralism and bullying.”
The designation means US companies must apply for a license before exporting to SMIC, and specifically targets the Chinese firm’s ability to acquire materials for producing chips of 10 nanometers or smaller, the best class in the industry.
Also targeted was drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co (大疆創新), “because of its complicity in human rights violations within China,” the official said.
That company holds about 70 percent of the global drone market, and the US Department of the Interior last year grounded its fleet of the company’s drones amid rising security concerns over Chinese electronics.
DEVELOPMENT: Taiwan has the determination and capability to build its own ships, the president said, adding that it could also export military components Taiwan might become a supplier of weapons to Western democracies, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, praising the nation’s improving weapons design ability as she launched an advanced, missile-laden warship and commissioned a new minelayer. Tsai has made boosting the defense of the nation a priority in the face of a growing military challenge from Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. While the nation’s air force has benefited from big-ticket imported items such as new and upgraded F-16s, the navy is Tsai’s next focus, with submarines in production and the first of a
‘GREATER EXPECTATIONS’: The New Power Party called the design ‘disappointing,’ while a nuclear energy advocate said it looked as if China’s ‘C’ was swallowing up the nation China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Monday unveiled a new Boeing 777 cargo jet that highlights Taiwan on its fuselage while minimizing the company’s logo. The airline, in which the government holds nearly a 45 percent stake, was asked by lawmakers on the legislature’s Transportation Committee to assess the possibility of redesigning the exterior signage of its aircraft after it was erroneously identified as a Chinese carrier when delivering government donations of masks to Europe earlier this year. A resolution passed by the committee in July said the airline should either remove or minimize “China” from the fuselage, and highlight
China appears to have used mobile phone networks in the Caribbean to surveil US mobile phone subscribers as part of its espionage campaign against Americans, according to a mobile network security expert who has analyzed sensitive signals data. The findings paint an alarming picture of how China has allegedly exploited decades-old vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications network to route “active” surveillance attacks through telecoms operators. The alleged attacks appear to be enabling China to target, track and intercept telephone communications of US phone subscribers, according to research and analysis by Gary Miller, a Washington state-based former mobile network security executive. In some cases
CANCELED: While the troupe has been forced to cancel its tour, the minister of health and welfare said that people who test positive after a 14-day quarantine are not contagious The Moscow Classical Ballet canceled all planned performances in Taiwan after eight members of the troupe tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the tally of infected members to eight. The three female dancers and one male dancer have been placed under isolation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news conference in Taipei. As of yesterday, Taiwan had reported 757 cases — including the four new cases — with seven fatalities. The dancers’ tests showed cycle threshold (Ct) values of between 31 and 35, but had low virus counts, Chen said. Although they