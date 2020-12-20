The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19, including a sailor from India.
The sailor entered Taiwan nearly two months ago, but only recently returned to port and his contacts are being traced to ensure that the infection was not locally transmitted, the CECC said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that the man, who is in his 30s, arrived in Taiwan for work on Oct. 21.
The sailor — case No. 764 — provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result for COVID-19 within three days of boarding his flight to Taiwan and stayed at a quarantine hotel until Nov. 5, Chuang said.
The man, who from Nov. 26 had worked on a ship and only recently returned to port, wanted to return to India, so his employer arranged for him to get tested on Wednesday, and the result came back positive yesterday, Chuang said.
The man, who did not show any symptoms, has been hospitalized, he said, adding that 47 close contacts have been identified, including 21 sailors from the same ship who have been placed in home isolation, he said.
Twenty of the sailors’ tests returned negative and one sailor’s result has yet to arrive, but they are all to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to determine if one of them could have been the infection source, Chuang said.
The Indian man said that he did not leave the hotel between completing his quarantine and boarding the ship, but there are 18 hotel workers who must also be tested to determine whether the disease was locally transmitted, Chuang added.
Also, an Indonesian fisherman in his 20s provided a negative PCR test result prior to boarding his flight, entered Taiwan on Dec. 1 and stayed at a quarantine hotel until Tuesday, but his test on Thursday returned positive, he said.
A Burmese sailor in his 30s also provided a negative PCR test result, entered Taiwan on Dec. 2 and stayed in a quarantine hotel until Wednesday, but his test on Friday came back positive, Chuang said, adding that the man rode in a vehicle with 34 other people who have been placed in home isolation.
A Taiwanese in her 20s, who had been studying in the US since August, provided a negative PCR test result and stayed at a quarantine hotel after entering Taiwan on Dec. 9, he said.
The woman reported having a cough with mucus and loss of smell on Monday, and her test result on Wednesday returned positive, he said.
The contact tracing for case No. 760 — a Taiwanese commercial pilot in her 30s who tested positive after returning from the US on Wednesday — has been expanded to 59 people, Chuang said.
The pilot’s contacts include 14 family members, four friends, 26 colleagues and 15 crew members on the same flight, he said, adding that 13 of them have had PCR tests, while the other 46 people would be tested.
Fifty-four of them would also take antibody tests and 12 of them are in home isolation, he added.
Chuang said that the test results would be announced by the center today.
