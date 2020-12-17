Senior faith leaders from around the world are coming together at an event backed by the British government to call for an end to the criminalization of LGBTQ people and a global ban on conversion practices.
More than 370 figures from 35 countries representing 10 religions have signed a historic declaration ahead of a conference yesterday in a move that highlights divisions within global religions.
The signatories include Archbishop Desmond Tutu and eight other archbishops, more than 60 rabbis, and senior Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhists.
Photo: Reuters
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had been due to host the conference at its headquarters before the event was forced online by London’s move into tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions.
The declaration calls for an end to the criminalization of LGBTQ people and to “conversion therapy” — attempts to change, suppress or erase a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
It also acknowledges that “certain religious teachings have often caused and continue to cause deep pain and offense” to LGBTQ people, and have “created, and continue to create, oppressive systems that fuel intolerance, perpetuate injustice and result in violence.”
The British government has funded the conference, despite failing to act on a pledge made in 2018 to outlaw conversion therapy.
In July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that plans to ban the “absolutely abhorrent” practice would be brought forward following a study.
Issues of sexuality and gender identity have caused bitter divisions within the global Anglican Communion, headed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, while church leaders in countries such as Nigeria, Uganda and Rwanda uphold Biblical teaching on the issue.
However, Sarah Mullally, the bishop of London, sent a message of “heartfelt encouragement” to the meeting.
“When Christian teachings are distorted to incite violence, this is a dreadful abuse of the gospel message,” she said.
Another signatory, Dilwar Hussain, the chair of New Horizons in British Islam, said that he had been pushing Muslim organizations to engage with LGBTQ justice, but added that it is “challenging.”
“There’s a lot of talk in Muslim communities of equality, prejudice, discrimination,” Hussain said. “If we’re going to be serious about addressing issues of justice and injustice in our society, we’ve got to have an argument that’s morally consistent.”
