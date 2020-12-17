The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven imported cases of COVID-19 infection, including four members of a Russian ballet company that was originally scheduled to perform its first show in Taipei yesterday, as it extended a temporary entry ban on Indonesian migrant workers.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that all of the seven had provided a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result issued within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan and that only one of them developed symptoms during quarantine.
One of them is a Filipino in his 20s who arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 1. He was tested upon ending centralized quarantine on Monday and the result came back positive yesterday, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
Another case is a Philippine fisherman in his 20s who arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 29 and was quarantined at a hotel until Sunday.
He underwent a paid test arranged by his recruitment agency on Monday, Chen said, adding that another person who rode in the same vehicle with him and did not wear a mask has been ordered into home isolation.
Another case is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who traveled to the US in March to visit relatives and returned home on Dec. 8. He developed chills and a fever on Friday and Saturday, followed by the loss of smell and taste during home quarantine on Sunday. He underwent a test the same day, which came out positive.
Four other cases — two men and two women, aged between 20 and 70 — are members of a Russian ballet company that was invited to perform in Taiwan, he said, adding that they arrived on Nov. 29 and stayed in a quarantine hotel until Sunday.
The organizer on Monday arranged paid COVID-19 testing for the company members, he said.
Four of them were yesterday confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 and immediately hospitalized, he said.
The ballet company — Moscow Classical Ballet, under Natalia Kasatkina and Vladimir Vasilev — was invited by udnFunLife (聯合數位文創). It was scheduled to perform at the National Theater in Taipei from yesterday to Sunday.
Company members stayed in separate rooms during their 14-day quarantine and underwent testing in small groups, Chen said.
The four confirmed cases have relatively high cycle threshold values, indicating a low viral load, and they were hospitalized immediately, so it is very unlikely that they have transmitted the disease to other members, he said.
Nevertheless, the CECC asked Taipei Veterans General Hospital to conduct emergency testing on the remaining 48 members of the company yesterday, he said, adding that if more members test positive, the CECC might suspend their performances.
Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) said the ministry gives disease prevention the highest priority, so the organizer had submitted high-standard disease prevention plans approved by the CECC before the company was allowed to perform in Taiwan.
The members rode elevators in groups of three, wore masks and rehearsed in small groups after being released from mandatory quarantine, so they did not have much close contact with each other, he said.
A representative from udnFunLife told the CECC news conference that yesterday’s performance had been canceled.
The National Theater and Concert Hall issued a statement saying that the shows scheduled for today might be affected by the CECC’s order for the company members to be tested again.
The concert hall said it has disinfected the venue and asked its staff members who were on site during a rehearsal on Tuesday to work from home until the company members’ test results come out.
Meanwhile, Chen announced that the temporary entry ban on Indonesian migrant workers, which was implemented on Dec. 4, would be extended.
The COVID-19 situation in Indonesia is still serious, with about 6,000 cases reported daily, he said.
Between Oct. 1 and Tuesday, 132 Indonesians migrant workers were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, 76 of whom had provided a negative PCR test result before boarding a plane for Taiwan, Chen said.
Among the 11 confirmed cases in October, two had provided a negative PCR test result; of the 81 confirmed cases last month, 42 people had a negative test result; and among the 40 confirmed cases this month, as of Tuesday, 32 had a negative test result, Chen said.
Compared with other countries, the inaccuracy rate of the negative test reports provided by travelers from Indonesia is significantly higher, and the inaccuracy rate has been increasing, he said.
“We cannot bear the risk anymore,” Chen said, adding that the CECC had asked Indonesian authorities to provide a list of government-certified healthcare facilities that can provide accurate test results, but they have not been willing to provide such a list, so the entry ban would be extended until there is progress in certifying such facilities.
US president-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate second-generation Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai (戴琪) as US trade representative, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. She would be the first woman of color and the first Asian American to hold the US’ top trade role. The 45-year-old is chief trade counsel to the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. She is to bring to the office extensive experience with Beijing, after overseeing the China enforcement office from 2011 to 2014 in the administration of then-US president Barack Obama. She represented the US in trade disputes with China at the WTO. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties. The earthquake was the largest
PIECES OF SILVER: This was the first documented case of Beijing successfully recruiting Taiwanese as paid agents to spread disinformation online, officials said Authorities on Thursday arrested three Taiwanese for allegedly working as agents of the Chinese government, spreading disinformation through social media networks, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) said yesterday. The three allegedly disseminated claims online that Taiwan and the US were collaborating to support pro-democracy protests in Thailand to destabilize its government, the bureau said. After an investigation, the bureau located the suspects based on their IP addresses, and with the help of local police, it on Thursday carried out searches in New Taipei City and Hualien County, it said. Two of the suspects were identified by their surnames, Liu (劉) and
PROTOTYPE PLANS: KMT lawmakers who proposed freezes criticized one by a DPP legislator, saying it was doubtful that Washington would grant export permits It is the legislature’s job to oversee and, if necessary, freeze budgets, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday after criticism that Taiwan’s indigenous submarine development was being hindered by legislators calling for funds to be withheld. Citing concerns over export licenses and blueprint designs, lawmakers from across party lines have pushed for a motion to freeze a portion of the budget for the submarine project, which has been earmarked to receive NT$10.51 billion (US$368.69 million) for construction of a prototype. KMT Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) proposed a freeze on NT$5 billion, citing failure to complete procedural requirements before