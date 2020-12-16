More than half a million people from ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang have been coerced into picking cotton, on a scale far greater than previously thought, new research has suggested.
The Xinjiang region produces more than 20 percent of the world’s cotton and 84 percent of China’s, but according to a new report released yesterday by the Center for Global Policy, there is significant evidence that it is “tainted” by human rights abuses, including suspected forced labor of Uighur and other Turkic Muslim minority people.
The revelations came as the International Criminal Court (ICC) said it did not have the jurisdiction to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide in Xinjiang.
This year, the US imposed sanctions and cotton import restrictions on suppliers controlled by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC, 新疆生產建設兵團) — a paramilitary production entity that produces one-third of Xinjiang’s cotton — over human rights concerns.
However, the report said that those concerns extend beyond the XPCC to the whole region. It recommended the US government expand its import restrictions to cover all Xinjiang cotton, not just that produced by XPCC regions.
The report — written by Adrian Zenz, an independent researcher specializing in Xinjiang and Tibet — analyzed Chinese government documents and state media reports to determine that it was likely authorities were using the allegedly coercive “labor transfer programs” to provide hundreds of thousands of workers to pick cotton.
China’s labor transfer scheme is purported to be part of the government’s massive poverty alleviation campaign, but growing evidence indicates it targets Uighur and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and coerces participation.
While mechanized harvesting in XPCC regions has increased to about 83 percent, areas in the south of Xinjiang — which produce a far larger share of the cotton — remain heavily reliant on manual picking.
While the number of workers brought in from other provinces for the harvest season had dropped, the report found that the proportion of local ethnic minority laborers had increased dramatically.
It estimated that 570,000 people came through three minority-heavy prefectures alone — Aksu, Hotan and Kashgar — and that labor programs in other ethnic minority regions as well as prison labor would probably add hundreds of thousands to the figure.
China’s treatment of the minority populations — including the mass internment of people in re-education camps, enforced sterilization of women, technological and human surveillance — has been labeled cultural genocide by analysts.
In July, exiled Uighurs delivered a dossier of evidence to the ICC asking it to investigate crimes against humanity and genocide in Xinjiang.
On Monday, the office of prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said it was unable to do so, because the alleged crimes happened inside China, which was outside the ICC’s jurisdiction.
The ICC also found “no basis to proceed” on separate accusations of enforced deportations, which the Uighur group had said occurred in Tajikistan and Cambodia — which are ICC signatories.
Additional reporting by Pei Lin-wu
