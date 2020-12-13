US approves Pfizer vaccine, millions of doses shipped

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US late on Friday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for millions of vulnerable people to receive their shots in the world’s hardest-hit country.

US President Donald Trump immediately released a video on Twitter, hailing the news as a “medical miracle” and said the first immunizations would take place “in less than 24 hours.”

It comes as infections across the US soar as never before, with the grim milestone of 300,000 confirmed deaths fast approaching. The US is now the sixth country to approve the two-dose regimen, after Bahrain, Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

The move came earlier than expected, and capped a day of drama after it was widely reported that the White House on Friday had threatened to fire US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn if he did not grant emergency approval.

Trump’s intervention reinserts politics into the scientific process, which some experts have said could undermine vaccine confidence.

The US is seeking to inoculate 20 million people this month alone, with long-term care facility residents and healthcare workers at the front of the line.

The government also said on Friday that it is buying 100 million more doses of the Moderna vaccine candidate, amid reports the government passed on the opportunity to secure more supply of the Pfizer jab.

The purchase brings its total supply of Moderna doses to 200 million, enough to immunize 100 million people with the two-shot regimen that could be approved as early as next week.

Both frontrunners are based on messenger ribonucleic acid, a major victory for a technology that had never previously been proven.