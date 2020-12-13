US shows support in defense bill

VETO-PROOF: Although Trump has threatened to veto the bill for not repealing protections for social media firms, lawmakers say they could defeat his challenge

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





The US Senate on Friday adopted provisions supporting continued arms sales to Taiwan and establishing an initiative to bolster the US’ military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, as part of an annual defense policy bill.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021, which passed 84-13 in the US Senate, authorizes US$741 billion in spending for defense programs at the Pentagon and other agencies.

Section 1260 of the bill reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act and the US’ “six assurances” are cornerstones of US relations with Taiwan.

It requires the US secretary of state to annually brief the US Congress on US arms sales to Taiwan, starting within 45 days of the bill’s passage.

The section also requires the US secretary of defense to brief the US Congress within 180 days of the bill’s passage on the feasibility of establishing a medical security partnership with the Ministry of National Defense.

Section 9724 of the bill requires the US to ensure that Taiwanese do not face discrimination when seeking employment at international financial institutions, such as the World Bank or the IMF.

In another section — which does not directly refer to Taiwan, but could have implications for the region — the bill allocates US$2.235 billion to the US Department of Defense to establish a Pacific Deterrence Initiative.

The initiative would include activities to “enhance the United States deterrence and defense posture in the Indo-Pacific region, assure allies and partners, and increase probability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region,” the bill says.

The NDAA would next be sent to the White House, where US President Donald Trump this week said that he would veto it, because it does not repeal legal protections for social media companies.

Lawmakers have said that the bill passed in the US Senate and the US House of Representatives with margins exceeding the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto.

However, it is unclear whether those margins would stand if Trump were to follow through on his veto threat and it was sent back to the US Congress for a second vote.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei yesterday expressed gratitude over the passage of the bill in the US Senate, adding that it would continue to monitor its progress.

The Taiwan Relations Act was enacted in 1979 to maintain commercial, cultural and other unofficial relations between the US and Taiwan after Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

The act also requires the US “to provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character.”

The “six assurances” were made by then-US president Ronald Reagan in 1982, and include pledges not to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan, not to hold prior consultations with China regarding such sales and not to act as a mediator between Taiwan and China.

They also entail assurances that the US would not revise the Taiwan Relations Act or pressure Taiwan to enter negotiations with China.