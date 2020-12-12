Aftershocks expected after earthquake, bureau says

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan could experience aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher over the next week, in the wake of a magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Thursday night, which jolted northern and northeastern parts of the country, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The temblor, which struck at 9:19pm off Yilan County, occurred in a subduction zone comprising the Eurasian Plate and the Philippine Sea plate, Seismological Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said.

While quakes in subduction zones usually involve a quick release of energy, thereby reducing the risk of major aftershocks, tremors of magnitude 4 or higher remain a possibility over the next week, Chen said yesterday.

Seismological Center Director Chen Kuo-chang briefs reporters at the Seismological Center in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

This year has been a seismically active one in Taiwan, relative to historical levels, he said.

There have been four earthquakes this year measuring at least magnitude 6, exceeding the average of 2.3, and 25 quakes of magnitude 5 or higher, compared with an average of only 18, he said.

As of 5am yesterday, the bureau had recorded a total of eight aftershocks of less than magnitude 4 from Thursday’s earthquake, and a total of three aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher: one at 9:27pm on Thursday measuring magnitude 4.8, one at 1:31am yesterday measuring 4.1 and one at 2:15am measuring 5.6.

Regarding the procedure for those under COVID-19 quarantine to evacuate their facility or unit in case of an emergency, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, yesterday said that people must wear masks during a temporary evacuation, for which they would not be fined.

They should return to the building or unit once the emergency has passed, he added.