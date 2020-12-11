US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused US universities of caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Pompeo took aim at universities across the US, saying that they refused to address concerns of the administration of US President Donald Trump over China’s attempts to influence students and academics.
He said that due to fear of offending Beijing, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) president Rafael Reif refused to host him, while he criticized University of Washington federal relations director Sarah Castro over a case involving a Chinese student.
Photo: AFP
Both universities denied the charges.
“Americans must know how the CCP is poisoning the well of our higher education for its own ends, and how those actions degrade our freedoms and our national security,” Pompeo said at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
“If we don’t educate ourselves, we’ll get schooled by Beijing. They know that left-leaning college campuses are rife with anti-Americanism and present easy target audiences for their anti-American messaging,” he said.
Pompeo said that he had initially wanted to give his Georgia Tech speech at MIT, but Reif had turned him down for fear of offending Beijing.
“MIT wasn’t interested in having me give this speech on their campus,” Pompeo said. “President Rafael Reif implied that my arguments might insult their ethnic Chinese students and professors.”
MIT spokeswoman Kimberly Allen said the university declined to host the speech because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Reif “had real concerns that a high-level visit might not only draw crowds, but suggest to students that MIT was not taking its own rules seriously,” Allen said. “President Reif verbally conveyed MIT’s decision — based on a commitment to the health of our students and our surrounding community — with his deep regrets.”
Pompeo said that Castro refused to help Vera Zhou, a student of Chinese origin who had been detained in China in 2017, so as not to jeopardize a “multimillion-dollar deal” between the university and Beijing.
“Now, thank God, Vera was eventually released, and returned to the US, but no thanks to the University of Washington and no thanks to its deal with China,” Pompeo said.
A statement from University of Washington spokesman Victor Balta called Pompeo’s remarks a “shameful” and “outrageous” deflection by an administration that took “no effective action” on behalf of Zhou.
“That the secretary of state would think a university has more power in this situation than the United States government is bizarre,” Balta said.
