HK activist denied bail; Canadian detainees ‘healthy’

Reuters, HONG KONG and OTTAWA





Hong Kong democracy campaigner Agnes Chow (周庭) was yesterday denied bail pending an appeal against her 10-month jail sentence on charges related to unauthorized assembly during anti-government protests last year.

Chow, 24, was jailed on Wednesday last week, along with Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), 24, and Ivan Lam (林朗彥), 26, for their roles in an unlawful rally near police headquarters last year, the toughest and most high-profile sentencing of opposition figures this year.

Her hearing came after about 16 activists were arrested since Monday, part of a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled territory.

Democracy activist Agnes Chow, right, arrives at the West Kowloon Law Courts building in Hong Kong on Nov. 23. Photo: EPA-EFE

Chow, along with Wong and Nathan Law (羅冠聰), founded the now-disbanded democracy group Demosisto in 2016. The party was dissolved hours after Beijing passed a contentious National Security Law for the territory on June 30 amid fears it could be targeted under the legislation.

Chow was also arrested in August on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces,” but is yet to face any charges.

In related news, two Canadian men who have been detained by Beijing for more than two years, in what Ottawa sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Canadian Ambassador to Beijing Dominic Barton said on Tuesday.

China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on a US warrant. The two men face spying charges.

“They are both very healthy, physically and mentally,” Barton told a special parliamentary committee on Canada’s ties with China.

“I am deeply inspired by their resilience and their mindset — it’s incredible given what they’re going through... They are very, very strong, and it’s remarkable,” he said.