The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that it has yet to approve the applications of 22 cable operators to replace CTi News with other news channels on Channel 52, but has agreed to leave the channel vacant for now.
The commission on Nov. 18 rejected CTi News’ application to renew its license, which expires tomorrow.
As cable operators are banned from broadcasting content from unlicensed channels, they must take down CTi News from their channel lineup no later than 12am tomorrow.
Photo: CNA
All 64 cable operators in the nation have applied to change their channel lineups, of which 42 have proposed leaving Channel 52 vacant for now, NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.
The other 22 have applied to have other news channels take over Channel 52, he said.
The nation’s largest multiple-system operator, China Network Systems Co (中嘉數位), has applied to replace CTi News with Global News, while its peers Taiwan Broadband Communication (台灣寬頻通訊) and Dafeng TV Ltd (大豐有線電視) plan to have CNN take over the channel, he said.
Shih Hsin Cable Television Inc (世新有線電視) and Kuo-Shen Cable Television Inc (國聲有線電視), two independent cable system operators in Chiayi, have proposed moving France24’s English-language channel from Channel 31 to Channel 52.
Wong said that the commission at its weekly meeting yesterday morning approved the requests of cable operators to leave Channel 52 vacant.
As to those applying to have other news channels replace CTi News on Channel 52, the NCC would first collect opinions from local governments as they are in charge of approving cable operators’ subscription fees, he said.
NCC commissioners would review these applications after hearing from local government officials, Wong said.
“We will review the applications based on the factors stated in Article 29 of the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), including whether these applications would facilitate competition in the cable service market, protect consumers, safeguard public interests and ensure diversity of media content,” he said.
Asked if the commission would prefer that cable operators choose to have the digital news channel of Chinese Television System (CTS) — part of Taiwan Broadcasting System — replace CTi News, Wong said that every news channel has an opportunity to take over Channel 52, adding that CTS News and Info Channel is only one of the many contenders.
Channel lineups are determined through negotiations between cable systems and channel operators, and cable systems submit the results of negotiations to the commission for final approval, Wong said, adding that this matter should be sorted primarily through the market mechanism.
Although CTi News has appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court after the Taipei High Administrative Court on Monday rejected an injunction that the channel had filed over the NCC’s ruling, the commission said that its ruling remains effective so long as it is not canceled by the court or the commission does not withdraw its ruling.
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
FERRIED BY BUSES: The Taiwan Railways Administration said it expects to clear the railway line of debris on Tuesday at the earliest, as long as there are no new landslides About 30,000 people yesterday were diverted to intercity buses after a landslide in northeastern Taiwan the day before damaged a railway line and resulted in disruptions to services provided by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). The TRA said it is continuing to liaise with bus companies and hopes to increase the number of trips to expedite the transportation of passengers. The landslide deposited 3,800m3 of rock, dirt and debris onto a section of tracks between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations in New Taipei City at about 9am on Friday, disrupting transportation. One train traveling near the site barely avoided running into
WINNING SOLUTION? Officials appeared relieved by the move, with the deputy COA minister calling it a win for everyone — consumers, hog farmers and importers alike More than 70 pork importers — about 80 percent of the nation’s pork importing companies — yesterday announced that they would not import pork with traces of ractopamine, in a move welcomed by the government. The importers at a news conference in Taipei said that they would also make their own “ractopamine-free” labels for their imports after obtaining ractopamine-free certificates from pork exporters. Hua Han Frozen Food Co Ltd (華漢冷凍食品) manager Lee Chun-lai (李春來) told the news conference that the companies would only import ractopamine-free pork and pork products, so consumers could rest easy. Since the government had not discussed the matter with