The Australian Parliament yesterday gave the government power to cancel deals struck with foreign nations by lower levels of government that conflict with the national interest, despite China warning against disrupting cooperation.
An agreement signed by Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to build trade-related infrastructure is among 135 deals with 30 countries that the federal government says need to be reviewed.
“We didn’t agree with it in the first place, still don’t agree with it and no doubt decisions on that will be made in due course,” Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg told reporters, referring to the Victoria deal.
Photo: Bloomberg
The laws allow the federal government to review and scrap state, territory, local council and public university deals with other nations.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne can assess arrangements between governments or public universities and foreign governments to check if they align with foreign policy goals.
When the new federal power was proposed in August, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned against disrupting “successful pragmatic cooperation” with Victoria.
“Australia should see two sides’ cooperation under the BRI in an objective and reasonable manner and not set obstacles artificially for normal exchanges and cooperation,” Chinese ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said in Beijing.
Bilateral relations have since deteriorated further, with Chinese officials announcing on Monday that Queensland state abattoir Meramist had become the sixth Australian meat exporter suspended from trading with China. No reasons were given.
Beijing last month added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred or restricted from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes, including its support for a probe into the origin of COVID-19.
