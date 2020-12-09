Virus Outbreak: Britain gives first COVID-19 shots

AP, LONDON





A retired British shop clerk yesterday received the first shot in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program, signaling the start of a global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, received the shot at 6:31am on what public health officials have dubbed “V-Day.”

She was first in line at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the UK’s program.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Keenan, who wore a surgical mask and a blue Merry Christmas T-shirt decorated with a cartoon penguin wearing a Santa hat. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

The UK is the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. US and EU regulators might approve the vaccine in coming days, fueling a global immunization effort.

The UK’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people. UK health officials have been working for months to adapt a system geared toward vaccinating groups of people like schoolchildren and pregnant women into one that can rapidly reach much of the nation’s population.

Amid the fanfare that greeted Britain’s first shot, authorities warned that the vaccination campaign would take many months, meaning painful restrictions that have disrupted daily life and punished the economy are likely to continue until spring.

“We still have a long road ahead of us, but this marks the route out,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC.

Other vaccines are also being reviewed by regulators around the world, including a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca, and one developed by US biotechnology company Moderna.

The UK has received 800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people. The first shots are to go to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff. Others will have to wait their turn.