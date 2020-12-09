A retired British shop clerk yesterday received the first shot in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program, signaling the start of a global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people.
Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, received the shot at 6:31am on what public health officials have dubbed “V-Day.”
She was first in line at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the UK’s program.
Photo: Reuters
The second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born.
“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Keenan, who wore a surgical mask and a blue Merry Christmas T-shirt decorated with a cartoon penguin wearing a Santa hat. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”
The UK is the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. US and EU regulators might approve the vaccine in coming days, fueling a global immunization effort.
The UK’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people. UK health officials have been working for months to adapt a system geared toward vaccinating groups of people like schoolchildren and pregnant women into one that can rapidly reach much of the nation’s population.
Amid the fanfare that greeted Britain’s first shot, authorities warned that the vaccination campaign would take many months, meaning painful restrictions that have disrupted daily life and punished the economy are likely to continue until spring.
“We still have a long road ahead of us, but this marks the route out,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC.
Other vaccines are also being reviewed by regulators around the world, including a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca, and one developed by US biotechnology company Moderna.
The UK has received 800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people. The first shots are to go to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff. Others will have to wait their turn.
‘FREEDOM WINE’: Taiwanese are empathetic of Australians, the president said, while lawmakers called on their constituents to drink Australian wine to show their support Taiwan would take action to back Australians at a time when they are “under tremendous pressure,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as tensions between Australia and China heated up. Taipei and Canberra have been mutually supportive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in exchanging critical medical materials in the early stages, Tsai said, before chairing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei. Taiwan and Australia are like-minded nations, sharing the common values of democracy, freedom and human rights, while their economic and trade relations have also become close, she said. Canberra has been voicing support for Taiwan’s international
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
WINNING SOLUTION? Officials appeared relieved by the move, with the deputy COA minister calling it a win for everyone — consumers, hog farmers and importers alike More than 70 pork importers — about 80 percent of the nation’s pork importing companies — yesterday announced that they would not import pork with traces of ractopamine, in a move welcomed by the government. The importers at a news conference in Taipei said that they would also make their own “ractopamine-free” labels for their imports after obtaining ractopamine-free certificates from pork exporters. Hua Han Frozen Food Co Ltd (華漢冷凍食品) manager Lee Chun-lai (李春來) told the news conference that the companies would only import ractopamine-free pork and pork products, so consumers could rest easy. Since the government had not discussed the matter with