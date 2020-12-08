The WHO was yesterday to hold discussions about the feasibility of trials in which healthy young volunteers would be deliberately infected with COVID-19 to hasten vaccine development, amid questions over whether they should go ahead given the promising data from the front-runner vaccine candidates.
Some scientists have reservations about exposing volunteers to a virus for which there is no cure, although there are treatments that can help patients.
However, proponents have said that the risks of COVID-19 to the young and healthy are minimal, and the benefits to society are high.
Photo: Reuters
The WHO advisory group meeting, which was to focus on reviewing existing plans for “human challenge trials” and discuss associated technical concerns, did not include groups representing research participants or members of the public.
The global body said the meeting was a focused technical consultation with scientific experts, and that such meetings were not usually open to the public, but that future meetings could include civil participation.
More than a dozen scientific experts were expected to convene as part of the advisory group, and observers could include representatives of the Wellcome Trust, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the US-based National Institutes of Health and the US Food and Drug Administration.
“If the argument is, we’re just giving advice into what the studies should look like — we think research participants should be a part of that. And if the argument is that this [meeting] is completely separate from the ethical side of things, I do think that’s hard to disentangle from the technical concerns,” 1Day Sooner executive director Joshua Morrison said.
1Day Sooner has had the opportunity to contribute commentary to ethical guidelines on human challenge trials, as well as the technical roadmap for such trials published by the WHO this year.
“That’s not really quite the same as being in the meetings where decisions are made,” Morrison said.
In a document detailing the key criteria for the ethical acceptability of COVID-19 human challenge studies issued in May, the WHO recommended human challenge programs should be informed by public engagement, including challenge study participants or those who have expressed interest in participating, in addition to experts and policymakers.
Human challenge trials have the potential to yield results more quickly than conventional vaccine field trials in which researchers must wait for participants to get infected in the real world.
These studies can also be used to compare multiple vaccine candidates, develop treatments and gather data about the immediate aftermath of infection, which would otherwise be difficult.
‘FREEDOM WINE’: Taiwanese are empathetic of Australians, the president said, while lawmakers called on their constituents to drink Australian wine to show their support Taiwan would take action to back Australians at a time when they are “under tremendous pressure,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as tensions between Australia and China heated up. Taipei and Canberra have been mutually supportive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in exchanging critical medical materials in the early stages, Tsai said, before chairing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei. Taiwan and Australia are like-minded nations, sharing the common values of democracy, freedom and human rights, while their economic and trade relations have also become close, she said. Canberra has been voicing support for Taiwan’s international
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
WINNING SOLUTION? Officials appeared relieved by the move, with the deputy COA minister calling it a win for everyone — consumers, hog farmers and importers alike More than 70 pork importers — about 80 percent of the nation’s pork importing companies — yesterday announced that they would not import pork with traces of ractopamine, in a move welcomed by the government. The importers at a news conference in Taipei said that they would also make their own “ractopamine-free” labels for their imports after obtaining ractopamine-free certificates from pork exporters. Hua Han Frozen Food Co Ltd (華漢冷凍食品) manager Lee Chun-lai (李春來) told the news conference that the companies would only import ractopamine-free pork and pork products, so consumers could rest easy. Since the government had not discussed the matter with