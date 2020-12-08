Poll boycott gives Maduro total control in Venezuela

AFP, CARACAS





Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday seized total control of the nation’s political institutions with a sweeping victory in legislative elections that were boycotted by the main opposition parties.

Maduro and his left-wing allies had garnered 67.7 percent of the vote, with more than 80 percent of ballots counted, while the opposition bloc that broke the boycott had 18 percent, National Electoral Council president Indira Alfonzo said.

Turnout was low, with just 31 percent of the nation’s 20 million electorate voting.

Supporters gather at the pro-government Gran Polo Patriotico alliance’s election night event at Bolivar Theater in Caracas on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Sunday’s predictable triumph gives Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party control of an expanded 227-seat National Assembly, the only official body held by the opposition.

It further weakened Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who led the boycott after calling the vote “a fraud.”

The US, EU and many Latin American countries have long blamed Venezuela’s crippling economic crisis on Maduro’s repression and misrule.

They backed Guaido when he proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president in January last year.

“Happy morning of victory,” Maduro said. “We have a new National Assembly, we have had a tremendous and gigantic victory.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the polls as “a fraud and a sham” engineered by Maduro.

“The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo wrote in a tweet that the vote was an “electoral farce” and an attempt by the Maduro “dictatorship” to legitimize its rule.

Canada and the Organization of American States said they would not recognize the result.

“Canada will always stand with the people of Venezuela in their fight to restore democracy,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

Washington, Guaido’s main ally, is leading the pressure to oust Maduro with economic sanctions, including an oil embargo in force since April last year.

Maduro called on the opposition “with one voice, to ask the new US government of [US president-elect] Joe Biden to lift all the sanctions.”

The opposition has controlled the National Assembly since 2015.

Maduro sidelined the body in 2017 by creating an all-powerful Constituent Assembly stacked with his supporters, while the Supreme Court declared legislation passed by the National Assembly null and void.