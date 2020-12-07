Japan, France, US plan first joint military drill

Reuters, TOKYO





Japan, France and the US are to hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei Shimbun said yesterday.

The exercises, to be conducted on one of Japan’s uninhabited outlying islands, are to focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defense against attack, the paper said, without citing sources.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense was not immediately available to respond to a request for confirmation.

The joint exercises aim to counter China, which claims Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea, the paper said.

“We want to demonstrate our presence to the region and send a message about Japan-France cooperation,” Admiral Pierre Vandier, chief of staff of the French Navy, told the Sankei in a separate interview.

“This is a message aimed at China. This is a message about multilateral partnerships and the freedom of passage,” he said.

China has said its intentions in the region are peaceful.

However, Japan has grown particularly concerned about a rise in Chinese naval activity around the disputed islands in the East China Sea that Tokyo calls the Senkakus, while Beijing refers to them as the Diaoyu Islands (釣魚島). Taiwan also claims the islands.

Separately yesterday, the Asahi Shimbun reported that the Japanese government is considering the resumption of inbound tourism on a limited basis from the spring, as Tokyo prepares to host a delayed summer Olympics.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration is leaning toward allowing small tour groups from Asian countries where COVID-19 infections are well under control, such as Taiwan and China, the Asahi reported without citing sources.

Under the new plan, tourists would have to test negative for the coronavirus and submit a detailed travel itinerary before entering, the Asahi said.