The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency.
The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011.
The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July.
Photo: CNA
Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate.
One-month forwards on the NT dollar are at an all-time low, signaling further gains ahead.
Analysts predict that the currency will continue its ascent, climbing to 28.4 by the end of next quarter, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.
“This could be the trigger point,” said Stephen Chiu (趙志軒), a strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. “As long as broad US dollar weakness continues and Taiwan’s multilateral exchange rates are still not overvalued in the eyes of Taiwan’s central bank, then the exchange rate may head further downward.”
After trading ended for the day, Yen Hui-huang (顏輝煌), director of the Department of Foreign Exchange at the central bank, said that there is “no so-called line of defense” for the currency.
“The exchange rate is decided by the market’s supply and demand,” Yen said.
The central bank said in a statement after the close of trading that foreign exchange reserves last month rose US$12.2 billion from a month earlier to US$513.4 billion, due in part to its measures to “smooth” the currency market after large capital inflows caused volatility.
The monthly increase was the biggest on record, according to central bank data going back to 2003.
The NT dollar’s new high came after central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) this week promised lawmakers that he would provide more information about efforts to curb the currency’s advance.
Such intervention can draw the unwelcome attention of the US Department of the Treasury.
The local currency on Thursday breached a key intraday resistance level that is closely watched in Taiwan. That level is at NT$28.5 and is called the “Perng Fai-nan line” (彭淮南防線), after the central bank governor from 1998 to 2018.
Perng is credited with mostly keeping the currency from appreciating past that mark from the Asian Financial Crisis to his last day on the job, primarily to protect exporters.
Recent stability in the local currency meant that it had fallen behind neighboring exporters.
Now the question for traders is where Perng’s successor and long-time deputy Yang will draw the next line in the sand and how long that will hold.
There are “very strong expectations” that Taiwan’s currency will advance, said Zhou Hao (周浩), senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG. “It will be very difficult for there to be any significant retreat in the near term.”
‘FREEDOM WINE’: Taiwanese are empathetic of Australians, the president said, while lawmakers called on their constituents to drink Australian wine to show their support Taiwan would take action to back Australians at a time when they are “under tremendous pressure,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as tensions between Australia and China heated up. Taipei and Canberra have been mutually supportive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in exchanging critical medical materials in the early stages, Tsai said, before chairing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei. Taiwan and Australia are like-minded nations, sharing the common values of democracy, freedom and human rights, while their economic and trade relations have also become close, she said. Canberra has been voicing support for Taiwan’s international
VIGILANCE: From tomorrow all arrivals must provide the result of a PCR test issued within three days of boarding, and the CECC asked people to report anyone who has faked their result The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) expects an increase in the number of returning travelers in the coming days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that the varying qualities of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test reports from other countries is a big concern. Chen, who heads the center, was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders scholarship award ceremony in Taipei. “As the global COVID-19 situation is worsening, and with some holidays coming up, there might be an increase in the number of overseas Taiwanese returning to Taiwan,” he
CECC RULES: The autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program, including mandatory mask wearing in eight types of public venues and indoor facilities, begins today A temporary, two-week ban on Indonesian migrant workers entering the nation is to begin on Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday as it reported 24 new imported cases of COVID-19. Twenty of the new cases are Indonesian migrant workers who arrived between Nov. 11 and Friday last week, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The cases were discovered during a special project on Friday to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on all 939 recently arrived Indonesian migrant workers in centralized quarantine facilities, as the majority of imported cases in the past
Passports with a redesigned cover highlighting Taiwan would be issued starting on Jan. 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The new cover design, which was announced on Sept. 2, highlights Taiwan by printing the word in a larger font. While the new passport cover retains “the Republic of China” in Chinese, the English name is printed along the outer circle of the national emblem, which would enable other nations to clearly identify that it is a Taiwanese passport, not a Chinese passport, the ministry said. The costs and application procedures for the new version are the same as