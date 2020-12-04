The Executive Yuan yesterday proposed measures to help rein in real-estate prices, which have spiked due to “hot money” pouring into the local market.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), at a meeting in Taipei, instructed government officials to ensure that people could afford to buy a home.
Su said that housing is for residential purposes and should not become a commodity, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) told a news conference after the meeting.
Photo: Chen Yun, Taipei Times
The measures include stepping up reviews of so-called “pink form” transactions — used to place a reservation on a housing unit — by the Ministry of the Interior and local governments, the Executive Yuan said.
The ministry has also been tasked with amending the registration system of actual real-estate transaction prices to include individual units, instead of just general transactions, it said.
Measures to evade real-estate sales or purchasing taxes should also be investigated, it added.
The government is also considering adjusting loans for buyers of real-estate who do not intend to reside in the property, it said, adding that it was also urging banks to be cautious when considering loans requested by construction companies for new housing units.
If necessary, the central bank should intervene, while the Financial Supervisory Commission should also step up its reviews of real-estate loans to prevent speculation, the Executive Yuan said.
The government plans to build more social housing projects next year across 18 counties and cities, it said, adding that it would also increase the number of households eligible to benefit from subsidies to 120,000, up from 60,000.
That would be only the first wave of measures and should real-estate speculation continue, additional measures would be implemented, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.
Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡璧如) said that the Executive Yuan’s measures were only short-term cures, calling on the government to amend the registration system of actual real-estate transaction prices and to impose a tax on vacant properties.
TPP Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) said that her party has proposed a bill that would allow users of the system to see housing units being sold in real time, empower authorities to review and approve data, and provide a legal basis for fines.
‘FREEDOM WINE’: Taiwanese are empathetic of Australians, the president said, while lawmakers called on their constituents to drink Australian wine to show their support Taiwan would take action to back Australians at a time when they are “under tremendous pressure,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as tensions between Australia and China heated up. Taipei and Canberra have been mutually supportive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in exchanging critical medical materials in the early stages, Tsai said, before chairing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei. Taiwan and Australia are like-minded nations, sharing the common values of democracy, freedom and human rights, while their economic and trade relations have also become close, she said. Canberra has been voicing support for Taiwan’s international
VIGILANCE: From tomorrow all arrivals must provide the result of a PCR test issued within three days of boarding, and the CECC asked people to report anyone who has faked their result The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) expects an increase in the number of returning travelers in the coming days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that the varying qualities of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test reports from other countries is a big concern. Chen, who heads the center, was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders scholarship award ceremony in Taipei. “As the global COVID-19 situation is worsening, and with some holidays coming up, there might be an increase in the number of overseas Taiwanese returning to Taiwan,” he
SKIN, ENTRAILS: Placards also dotted the legislative chamber, with slogans such as ‘Oppose ractopamine pork — not US pork’ and ‘Much ado about nothing’ Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday pelted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) with pig skin and entrails as he addressed the Legislative Yuan on pork imports for the first time since the KMT’s boycott began on Sept. 18. Opposition lawmakers have been demanding an apology from the government for its decision to lift its ban on the importation of US pork containing residues of the livestock drug ractopamine. After Su arrived at 10am for his 13th attempt to deliver a regular policy report, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus moved to change the agenda to accommodate the premier. The motion resulted in cries of
CECC RULES: The autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program, including mandatory mask wearing in eight types of public venues and indoor facilities, begins today A temporary, two-week ban on Indonesian migrant workers entering the nation is to begin on Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday as it reported 24 new imported cases of COVID-19. Twenty of the new cases are Indonesian migrant workers who arrived between Nov. 11 and Friday last week, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The cases were discovered during a special project on Friday to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on all 939 recently arrived Indonesian migrant workers in centralized quarantine facilities, as the majority of imported cases in the past