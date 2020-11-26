As Taiwan enters a “historically difficult” dry season, more water use restrictions are on the way, while irrigation on the Chianan Plain (嘉南平原), which spans Chiayi and Tainan, would be halted, meaning there would be no first-harvest rice from “Taiwan’s rice barn” next year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
A total of 18,000 hectares of agricultural land would be affected by the suspension of irrigation, including 10,000 hectares for water-intensive rice paddies, the ministry said.
Next month’s rainfall would determine whether areas in Taoyuan and Taichung would face a similar suspension of irrigation for the first harvest, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
At the third meeting focusing on the water situation at the Central Emergency Operation Center yesterday, the ministry said that the northeast monsoon and the peripheries of a typhoon this month helped, but most of the precipitation fell in the northeast and did not help fill reservoirs in the nation’s west, which are running low, a statement released after the meeting said.
“The chance of sufficient rain to relieve the shortage by the end of next month is slim, and due to La Nina, we are likely to see less precipitation from February to April,” the statement said, citing Central Weather Bureau forecasts.
In addition to irrigation restrictions, industrial water users at business parks have been told to reduce water usage by 7 percent, up from the 5 percent previously requested.
Areas on “yellow alert” for low water reserves — Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi and Tainan — are to have their water pressure lowered for eight hours overnight, up from six hours.
The ministry had “no choice” but to halt irrigation in Chiayi and Tainan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said.
“It is not a matter of not wishing to share the pain with farmers, but even if we used all the water in the reservoirs for irrigation, it still would not be enough,” Wang said.
The Zengwen (曾文) and Wushantou (烏山頭) reservoirs are only 30 percent full, holding about 107 million tonnes between them, while 203 million tonnes would be required to irrigate the areas, the ministry said.
Similar restrictions for Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli and Taichung look increasingly likely, the ministry said, adding that the suspension of irrigation would be the last resort.
Wang said that water for use in daily life is “not in jeopardy,” despite the shortages, while farmers would be “compensated after conferring with the Council of Agriculture.”
SURPRISE GUEST: Media reports identified the visitor as Admiral Michael Studeman, director of the J2, which oversees intelligence at the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command A two-star US Navy admiral overseeing US military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. The sources, who include a Taiwanese official familiar with the situation, said the official was Rear Admiral Michael Studeman. They were speaking on condition of anonymity. After initially saying on Sunday night that it had no comment about the report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed the visit of an “unidentified US official,” but declined to give more details because the trip “has not been made public.” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) yesterday
AUTUMN STRUGGLE: The KMT and TPP set up stages on the rally’s sidelines, while Want Want boss Tsai Eng-meng said the DPP was curtailing freedom of speech Tens of thousands of people in Taipei yesterday took part in the “Autumn Struggle” (秋鬥) — an annual protest march by labor groups — but with this year’s focus on rejecting the government’s plan to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine residue. “Against poisonous pork, against double standards, against a party-state,” the protesters, mostly wearing black, chanted in front of the rally’s main stage on Ketagalan Boulevard at about noon, before a parade set off at 2pm. Autumn Struggle spokesperson Lee Chien-cheng (李建誠) said this year’s march was divided into three teams, with the first team urging food safety and labor
DEFENSE: The construction of indigenous submarines will be a testament to the nation’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty, President Tsai Ing-wen said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday presided over a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the nation’s first indigenous submarine at state-run shipbuilder CSBC Corp’s (台灣國際造船) shipyard in Kaohsiung. “This submarine is an important part of allowing our navy to develop asymmetric warfare and to intimidate and block enemy ships from surrounding Taiwan’s main island,” Tsai said. “With the construction of the submarine to its future commission, we will certainly let the world know our persistence in safeguarding our sovereignty.” Tsai has made boosting the nation’s indigenous defense capacity a central pillar of her defense policy. She recently relaunched the
DECLINING ENROLLMENTS: Premier Su Tseng-chang said the draft act addresses the closure of private senior-high schools and universities struggling to survive The Executive Yuan yesterday passed a draft act to govern the closure of private schools, in a bid to address low enrollment caused by Taiwan’s low birthrate. The act — which would apply to all private senior-high schools and universities that are struggling to survive due to low enrollment — would authorize the Ministry of Education to set up a fund to help them gradually cease operations; subsidize students’ education, accommodation and transportation expenses; and pay the salaries and insurance of faculty. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told the weekly Cabinet meeting that the government expects some of these private educational institutions to