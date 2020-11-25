Short-term migrant work visas may be shelved: ministry

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Restrictions on foreign workers are likely to return to pre-COVID-19 conditions to stabilize employer-employee relations, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

As many migrant workers have been unable to return to their home country after fulfilling their contracts because of the pandemic, the ministry eased regulations and allowed employers to extend their work visas by three or six months.

However, Workforce Management Division Director Hsueh Chien-chung (薛鑑忠) said that the measure only increased administrative work for the ministry.

“We saw that, despite the pandemic, there was still great demand for migrant labor services and short-term work visas were unnecessary,” Hsueh said.

“With international flights slowly resuming and migrant workers being able to return home, we are considering returning to pre-pandemic policies,” Hsueh said.

This would stabilize employer-employee relations and remove extraneous administrative procedures required to approve short-term work visas, Hsueh added.

The policy change would also affect workers who have fulfilled their contract with one employer and obtained their next contract under a new employer, Hsueh said.

The Workforce Development Agency said that as of Nov. 15, it had received 1,989 applications for short-term work visas, mostly for workers from the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, to be employed in the industrial sector.