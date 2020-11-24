Three young Hong Kong dissidents, including Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), were yesterday remanded into custody after pleading guilty to inciting a rally during last year’s pro-democracy protests, deepening the crackdown against Beijing’s critics.
Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent democracy rallies last year in which millions took to the streets.
Beijing has refused demands for free elections, and authorities have pursued democracy supporters with criminal cases and a sweeping new National Security Law.
Photo: AFP
Wong, 24, was prosecuted alongside fellow activists Ivan Lam (林朗彥), 26, and Agnes Chow (長周庭), 23, over a protest that took place last summer outside the territory’s police headquarters.
The three were members of the since-disbanded pro-democracy political party Demosisto.
“We will continue to fight for freedom — and now is not the time for us to kowtow to Beijing and surrender,” Wong told reporters on his way to court.
Once inside Wong pleaded guilty to inciting and organizing an illegal assembly. Lam pleaded guilty to incitement, while Chow admitted inciting and joining the protest.
All three were remanded into custody pending sentencing on Wednesday next week, meaning a jail term is all but guaranteed.
The maximum sentence a magistrate’s court can hand down is three years.
“Everyone hang in there. I know it’s tougher for you to remain out there,” Wong shouted inside court.
Small groups of supporters surrounded their prison van as they were driven away shouting: “Add oil (加油, phrase of encouragement),” and “No rioters, only tyranny.”
Despite his youth, Wong has already spent time in prison for leading democracy protests and told reporters that he was ready to return.
“Emotionally I am reluctant in every way to be jailed, but rationally I have absolutely no space to complain in comparison with many others,” he said outside court, in a reference to the hundreds of protest-linked prosecutions already concluded.
Chow appeared less self-
assured, writing in a Facebook post on Sunday: “If sentenced, this will be my first time in prison. While I say I have mentally prepared for this, I am still a bit scared.”
The US-based Hong Kong Democracy Council condemned the detention of the trio as a breach of the right to protest guaranteed under the Basic Law, the territory’s mini constitution.
“Make no mistake, when they pled guilty in court today, it was not a judgement on them, but rather a judgement against a poisoned Hong Kong judiciary system no longer independent or capable of rendering justice,” Samuel Chu (朱牧民), the group’s managing director, said in a statement.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
MEMORIAL SERVICE: President Tsai spoke at a service at Chihhang Air Base to honor captain Chu Kuan-meng, who died after ejecting from his F-5E on Oct. 29 An air force F-16 jet went missing off the east coast of Taiwan last night, and search and recovery operations were ongoing as of press time, the Ministry of National Defense said. The F-16 disappeared from radar screens at 6:07pm 9 nautical miles (17km) northeast of Hualien Air Base, two minutes after taking off from the base as part of a nighttime training exercise, the ministry said. The F-16, serial number 6672, was piloted by Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), it said. A National Rescue Command Center statement said that a Black Hawk helicopter and Coast Guard Administration vessels had been
SUPPORT: Reporters Without Borders said that it stands behind the legitimacy of the commission’s probe and that press freedom does not mean the absence of oversight National Communications Commission (NCC) commissioners yesterday reached a unanimous decision to reject CTi News’ (中天新聞台) license renewal application on the grounds that the channel’s frequent contraventions of media regulations showed that it has a malfunctioning internal control mechanism that cannot be rectified. This was the first time since it was established in 2006 that the commission denied a license renewal to a news channel. NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) announced the landmark decision at the commission’s weekly media briefing. The commission denied the renewal request because the news channel was fined a total of NT$11.53 million (US$400,932) for 25 breaches of media regulations
AUTUMN STRUGGLE: The KMT and TPP set up stages on the rally’s sidelines, while Want Want boss Tsai Eng-meng said the DPP was curtailing freedom of speech Tens of thousands of people in Taipei yesterday took part in the “Autumn Struggle” (秋鬥) — an annual protest march by labor groups — but with this year’s focus on rejecting the government’s plan to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine residue. “Against poisonous pork, against double standards, against a party-state,” the protesters, mostly wearing black, chanted in front of the rally’s main stage on Ketagalan Boulevard at about noon, before a parade set off at 2pm. Autumn Struggle spokesperson Lee Chien-cheng (李建誠) said this year’s march was divided into three teams, with the first team urging food safety and labor
An investigation has found no mechanical problems underlying the Tuesday disappearance of an F-16 jet and its pilot, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday, adding that it does not rule out an accident due to “spatial disorientation.” An air force F-16 jet on Tuesday evening disappeared from radar screens, just two minutes after it took off from Hualien Air Base, while the 44-year-old pilot, Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), has yet to be found. Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday morning headed to Hualien for updates on the search and rescue, while giving a pep talk to Chiang’s unit,