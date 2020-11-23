A federal judge on Saturday issued a scathing order dismissing the US President Donald Trump campaign’s futile effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania, shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.
The case was always a long shot to stop US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but it was Trump’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts, mostly because of the number of electoral votes, 20, at stake in Pennsylvania.
His personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, last week stepped into a courtroom for the first time in decades to argue the case.
Photo: AP
US District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters.
“One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption,” Brann wrote, so much that the court would have no option but to stop the certification even though it would impact so many people.
“That has not happened,” he wrote.
Even if he had won the Pennsylvania case, Trump would have needed to win other lawsuits in other states where he had also asked to delay certification.
The campaign peppered battlegrounds states with litigation in the days after the election alleging widespread election fraud without proof, but the majority of those cases have already been dismissed.
The president has taken his effort to subvert the results of the election beyond the courtroom in the past few days, straight to local lawmakers.
Some Trump allies have expressed hope that state lawmakers could intervene in selecting Republican electors.
With that in mind, Trump invited Michigan legislators to the White House on Friday, hoping that an Oval Office meeting would persuade them to set aside the popular vote favoring Biden by more than 154,000.
However, the lawmakers issued a statement after the meeting that they would follow the law and “normal process” on electors.
Trump was said to be considering extending a similar invitation to lawmakers from Pennsylvania.
Time is running out for Trump and his campaign, as states certify their results one after another showing that Biden won the requisite 270 Electoral College votes to take office.
Brann ruled that Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes.
He said that the Trump campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence.”
“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth-most populated state,” he said. “Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”
Trump after the ruling wrote on Twitter that he could not understand why Biden was forming a Cabinet when the president’s investigators had found “hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes,” a baseless claim for which Trump has supplied no evidence.
