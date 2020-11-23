US drug regulators on Saturday gave emergency approval to a COVID-19 antibody therapy and G20 nations pushed for global access to vaccines as the COVID-19 pandemic led to further closures in parts of the world.
With cases surpassing 12 million in the US, the highest in the world, many Americans were nonetheless heading to airports to travel for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, despite health officials’ warnings to stay home.
Some US states were imposing new restrictions, including California, where a 10pm-to-5am curfew was taking effect.
Photo: AFP
The antibody therapy approval in the US offers some hope for those infected, although a relatively small number of doses would be available in the coming weeks.
The same therapy was used to treat US President Donald Trump when he was sickened with COVID-19.
The green light for drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc came after REGEN-COV2, a combination of two lab-made antibodies, was shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits of people with underlying conditions.
“Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our healthcare system,” US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.
Regeneron’s antibody treatment is the second synthetic antibody treatment to receive an emergency use approval from the FDA after a similar therapy developed by Eli Lilly & Co was granted the status on Nov. 9.
The company said it expects to have doses ready for 80,000 patients by the end of this month and about 300,000 patients in total by the end of January.
These would be available to US patients at no out-of-pocket cost under the terms of a US government program.
However, with cases surging across the US and globally, that means access would not be widespread.
The US has added more than 360,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days alone.
