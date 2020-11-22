People in Taiwan would be able to purchase 10 medical-grade masks every 14 days at NT$4 per mask through the government’s rationing program, likely starting from Jan. 1, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said yesterday.
The current mask rationing program allows each person to buy nine masks per 14 days at NT$5 per mask by using their National Health Insurance card at contracted pharmacies or pre-order masks online through the National Health Insurance Administration’s mobile app before picking them up at chain retailers.
Wu told reporters during a telephone interview that as the material and production costs of medical-grade masks have dropped, and there is a stable and sufficient supply of masks in the nation, the government is considering allowing people to buy more masks at a lower price.
Mask production in the nation has reached about 35 million per day, which is much more than the 1.88 million per day in February, when the government began requisitioning medical-grade masks, she said.
The FDA has negotiated with the “national team” of mask manufacturers, which produce masks for the rationing program, about pre-packaging the masks into 10-piece packets at their factories before shipping them to pharmacies and chain retailers, Wu said.
Pharmacists and clerks at chain retailers have since February worked extra hard packaging the masks for the rationing program while also attending to customers, so the new mechanism would take some of the burden off their shoulders, she said.
However, the FDA is still checking with the manufacturers whether they could get their pre-packaging machines operating by the end of the year so that the policy can start on Jan. 1, she added.
Asked how many masks the government would continue to requisition from the companies and how long the mask rationing program would last, Wu said that these decisions are up to the Central Epidemic Command Center.
EXPLORING OTHER OPTIONS: As the RCEP free-trade deal is led by China, Taiwan would find it challenging to join the partnership, the foreign ministry said Taiwan would strive to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as it would be challenging for the nation to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) given China’s dominance in the latter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The RCEP was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on the last day of the virtual ASEAN summit yesterday, becoming the world’s largest free-trade agreement. The 15 nations are the 10 ASEAN members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Taiwan would find it
MEMORIAL SERVICE: President Tsai spoke at a service at Chihhang Air Base to honor captain Chu Kuan-meng, who died after ejecting from his F-5E on Oct. 29 An air force F-16 jet went missing off the east coast of Taiwan last night, and search and recovery operations were ongoing as of press time, the Ministry of National Defense said. The F-16 disappeared from radar screens at 6:07pm 9 nautical miles (17km) northeast of Hualien Air Base, two minutes after taking off from the base as part of a nighttime training exercise, the ministry said. The F-16, serial number 6672, was piloted by Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), it said. A National Rescue Command Center statement said that a Black Hawk helicopter and Coast Guard Administration vessels had been
SUPPORT: Reporters Without Borders said that it stands behind the legitimacy of the commission’s probe and that press freedom does not mean the absence of oversight National Communications Commission (NCC) commissioners yesterday reached a unanimous decision to reject CTi News’ (中天新聞台) license renewal application on the grounds that the channel’s frequent contraventions of media regulations showed that it has a malfunctioning internal control mechanism that cannot be rectified. This was the first time since it was established in 2006 that the commission denied a license renewal to a news channel. NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) announced the landmark decision at the commission’s weekly media briefing. The commission denied the renewal request because the news channel was fined a total of NT$11.53 million (US$400,932) for 25 breaches of media regulations
An investigation has found no mechanical problems underlying the Tuesday disappearance of an F-16 jet and its pilot, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday, adding that it does not rule out an accident due to “spatial disorientation.” An air force F-16 jet on Tuesday evening disappeared from radar screens, just two minutes after it took off from Hualien Air Base, while the 44-year-old pilot, Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), has yet to be found. Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday morning headed to Hualien for updates on the search and rescue, while giving a pep talk to Chiang’s unit,