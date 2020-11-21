Americans were yesterday facing a growing raft of COVID-19 restrictions, even as pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and partner BioNTech prepared to file an emergency request to roll out their vaccine.
California announced a nighttime curfew and authorities urged people everywhere not to travel for Thanksgiving as the US was hit by a spike of more than 2,200 deaths — the worst daily toll since May.
The surge came as India surpassed 9 million infections since the pandemic began, with hospitals in Delhi under immense pressure.
Photo: Bloomberg
The global outbreak shows no sign of abating after killing more than 1.35 million people and infecting 56 million, with many governments pinning their hopes on several promising vaccine candidates to end the misery.
An emergency use authorization request for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was expected to be filed with the US Food and Drug Administration yesterday, the government and BioNTech’s cofounder said.
The EU could also approve the vaccine as well as another by Moderna before the end of next month, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
The two candidates have taken the lead in the global chase for a solution, after large-scale trial data this month showed their jabs were about 95 percent effective, but the speed at which the vaccines have been developed has raised alarm in some quarters.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci sought to dispel those concerns during a rare briefing by the White House task force on Thursday.
“The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety nor did it compromise scientific integrity. It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines,” Fauci said.
In China, nearly 1 million people have already taken an experimental vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said yesterday, although it has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of efficacy.
The nation has been giving experimental COVID-19 vaccines to people — including state employees, international students and essential workers — going abroad since July.
Beijing has been bullish about the science, with four vaccines now in late-stage testing.
The surge in US infections has sufficiently alarmed authorities to request that Americans stay at home for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, which normally sees millions travel.
“It’s not a requirement. It’s a strong recommendation,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor Henry Walke told reporters.
US states and cities have been imposing their own restrictions, including home confinement, the closure of indoor dining and a limit on gatherings as infections soar across the nation.
