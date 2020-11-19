Police in Hong Kong yesterday said that they arrested three former lawmakers in the morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the territory’s legislature, an act that police said was intended to cause harm.
Pro-democracy advocates Ted Hui (許智峯), Ray Chan (陳志全) and Eddie Chu (朱凱迪) confirmed their arrests on Facebook.
The arrests come after Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers last week resigned en masse in protest against the dismissal of four colleagues in what they saw as another push by Beijing to suppress democracy in the territory.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Police said that after an in-depth investigation, the three men had been charged with attempting to use harmful substances with the intent to cause harm, mental injury or irritation to others.
They have been detained while the investigation continues.
Live television footage showed then-lawmakers Chu and Chan rushing to the front of the Hong Kong Legislative Council chamber during a June debate over a bill that would criminalize disrespect of China’s national anthem, splashing reeking fluid as guards grappled with them. Police and firefighters later arrived.
In May, Hui dropped a rotten plant in the middle of a meeting, footage showed.
Hui, a member of the territory’s Democratic Party, yesterday said that officers came to his home to arrest him after accusing him of disturbing legislature proceedings and mentally disturbing council President Andrew Leung (梁智鴻).
Opposition members have tried to take a stand against what many Hong Kongers see as Beijing’s whittling away of freedoms, despite a promise of a high degree of autonomy under a “one country, two systems” formula, agreed to when it returned to China in 1997.
