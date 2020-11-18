Joe Biden urges Donald Trump to aid transition

AP, WILMINGTON, Delaware





US president-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if US President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the COVID-19 pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

The remarks marked Biden’s toughest to date on Trump’s failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware.

US president-elect Joe Biden, left, and vice president-elect Kamala Harris meet virtually with business and labor leaders at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Biden and his aides — and a small, but growing group of Republicans — have emphasized the importance of being briefed on White House efforts to control the pandemic and distribute prospective vaccines.

The Trump administration is working on its own distribution plan, while Biden’s chief of staff indicated his transition team would proceed with their own planning separately because of the obstruction.

US Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, said it is “absolutely crucial that the apparent president-elect and his team have full access to the planning that has gone on” for vaccine distribution.

Biden called the vaccine distribution a “huge, huge undertaking,” and said that if his team has to wait until he takes office to dig into the government’s distribution plan, they would be “behind, over a month, month and a half.”

Biden also outlined his plans to alleviate inequality and boost the US economy, but said that any structural reforms depended first on reining in the pandemic and delivering more immediate relief.