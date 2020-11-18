Vaccinations against COVID-19 would hopefully be available in Taiwan by the middle of next year, and NT$11.55 billion (US$400.83 million) has been allocated for purchasing vaccines, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported two new imported cases of the virus.
Asked at a news conference whether the government has a good chance of purchasing Moderna Inc’s candidate, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman, said that promising candidates are still in phase 3 clinical trials, so it is impossible for the government to “put all its bets on one single candidate.”
Moderna on Monday said that its mRNA-1273 has proven 94.5 percent effective in its preliminary clinical trial, while last week US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech announced that their candidate — BNT162b2 — has proven to be more than 90 percent effective.
Photo: CNA
Chuang said the government would try to obtain vaccines through the COVAX coalition’s allocation mechanism, by supporting the domestic development of vaccines and by negotiating contracts with specific drugmakers
The BNT162b2 vaccine candidate is not on the COVAX’s list of vaccines, but it could be on the next list, Chuang said.
The CECC got in touch with Moderna a couple of months ago, and its candidate would be easier to deliver and store than the mRNA-1273, he said.
The government would continue to push to obtain promising vaccines as early as possible, and the NT$11.55 billion budget — covering 1.5 million doses priced at NT$700 per dose plus a 10 percent administration fee — has been allocated, Chuang said.
“Hopefully people in Taiwan could get vaccinated by the middle of next year,” he added.
The CECC said the latest cases of imported COVID-19 are two Taiwanese returning from Myanmar and Indonesia.
Case No. 605 is a man in his 30s who traveled to Myanmar for work in March, and sought treatment on Sept. 6 for sleepiness, fever, and loss of smell and taste, and was diagnosed with COVID-19, Chuang said.
The man reported his medical history, as well his meeting in Myanmar with two confirmed cases — case No. 501 and No. 505 — to airport quarantine officers when he arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 8, Chuang said.
He was tested and sent to a centralized quarantine facility. After his airport test came back negative, he moved to a quarantine hotel, but a cough and itchy throat he developed worsened on Friday last week, so he was tested again, and yesterday that test came back positive, Chuang said.
Case No. 606 is a man in his 50s who went to Indonesia in September, developed a cough, difficulty breathing, a fever, diarrhea and sore muscles, and lost his sense of taste on Oct. 9, but did not seek treatment before returning home on Sunday, Chuang said.
The antibody test taken three days before leaving Indonesia was negative, Chuang added.
‘MODEL FOR DEMOCRACY’: Pompeo said in a radio interview that support for Taiwan was bipartisan and that weapons sales were part of the US’ commitment to the nation The government yesterday welcomed a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” saying that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should maintain the “status quo” based on equal dignity. During a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday, Pompeo was asked to comment on the US’ commitments to Taiwan’s security and the opinions of radical elements of the Chinese Communist Party that Taiwan should be “retaken by force if necessary.” In response, Pompeo said it was important to “get the language right.” “Taiwan has not been a
EXPLORING OTHER OPTIONS: As the RCEP free-trade deal is led by China, Taiwan would find it challenging to join the partnership, the foreign ministry said Taiwan would strive to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as it would be challenging for the nation to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) given China’s dominance in the latter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The RCEP was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on the last day of the virtual ASEAN summit yesterday, becoming the world’s largest free-trade agreement. The 15 nations are the 10 ASEAN members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Taiwan would find it
‘STRONG RELATIONSHIP’: A small delegation would travel to Washington for the talks, while other senior officials would join from Taipei via video conference Taiwan and the US are to hold talks on “strategic economic cooperation” in Washington on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements yesterday. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31 announced the establishment of the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue — which has since been renamed the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US cattle more than 30 months old and US pork containing ractopamine. US
‘ABSURD LIE’: The foreign ministry said that a media report about a US$4m payment to a Czech politician was more evidence of Beijing’s so-called ‘wolf warrior’ tactics The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday repudiated an allegation that Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil received US$4 million from Taiwan for his visit in August, citing a Czech media report that said Beijing might be behind the disinformation campaign. Czech news site Aktualne.cz reported the claim originated from Swiss consultancy RefinSol Advisory Services, which has close ties to Chinese “united front” organizations, the ministry said in a news release. The ministry said that the allegation was further evidence of Beijing’s so-called “wolf warrior” diplomacy, which uses malicious sensationalism to influence foreign societies, as it called on other countries to reject the lies. “This