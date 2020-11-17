US President Donald Trump plans several new hardline moves against China in the remaining weeks of his term, according to a senior administration official, potentially tying the hands of president-elect Joe Biden.
Actions under consideration include protecting US technology from exploitation by China’s military, countering illegal fishing and more sanctions against Chinese Communist Party officials or institutions causing harm in Hong Kong or Xinjiang, the official said, without providing specifics.
“Unless Beijing reverses course and becomes a responsible player on the global stage, future US presidents will find it politically suicidal to reverse President Trump’s historic actions,” US National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
Axios reported earlier that Trump might announce sanctions or trade restrictions against more Chinese companies, government entities or officials, citing human rights violations or threats to US national security.
Biden’s transition team said it had no comment for now on the report.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a daily briefing in Beijing yesterday that “cooperation is the only right way forward.”
“It serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples to ensure a healthy and steady development of China-US relations. It’s also what the international community hopes to see,” Zhao said. “China maintains that both sides will benefit from cooperation but lose from confrontation.”
Tougher moves against China have been expected in the waning weeks of Trump’s administration.
Raymond James Financial analyst Ed Mills wrote in a note on Friday that the financial services firm was bracing for additional executive orders on hardline positions, made in ways that might be difficult to reverse.
That assessment followed Trump’s executive order on Thursday barring US investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military.
The order prohibits investment firms and pension funds from buying and selling shares of 20 Chinese firms designated by the Pentagon as having military ties in June, as well as an additional 11 companies added in August, Axios reported.
It said administration officials were discussing expanding that list.
The Trump administration also faces a deadline in the middle of next month to name and sanction any banks that have business dealings with officials identified as undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy.
‘MODEL FOR DEMOCRACY’: Pompeo said in a radio interview that support for Taiwan was bipartisan and that weapons sales were part of the US’ commitment to the nation The government yesterday welcomed a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” saying that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should maintain the “status quo” based on equal dignity. During a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday, Pompeo was asked to comment on the US’ commitments to Taiwan’s security and the opinions of radical elements of the Chinese Communist Party that Taiwan should be “retaken by force if necessary.” In response, Pompeo said it was important to “get the language right.” “Taiwan has not been a
EXPLORING OTHER OPTIONS: As the RCEP free-trade deal is led by China, Taiwan would find it challenging to join the partnership, the foreign ministry said Taiwan would strive to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as it would be challenging for the nation to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) given China’s dominance in the latter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The RCEP was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on the last day of the virtual ASEAN summit yesterday, becoming the world’s largest free-trade agreement. The 15 nations are the 10 ASEAN members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Taiwan would find it
BNT162B2: The nation is hopeful of procuring Pfizer’s vaccine candidate through the COVAX alliance once its efficacy and safety study is completed, the CECC said Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is
‘STRONG RELATIONSHIP’: A small delegation would travel to Washington for the talks, while other senior officials would join from Taipei via video conference Taiwan and the US are to hold talks on “strategic economic cooperation” in Washington on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements yesterday. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31 announced the establishment of the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue — which has since been renamed the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US cattle more than 30 months old and US pork containing ractopamine. US