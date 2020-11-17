Moderna Inc’s experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said yesterday, becoming the second US drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations.
Together with Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, which is also more than 90 percent effective, and pending more safety data and regulatory review, the US could have two vaccines authorized for emergency use next month with as many as 60 million doses of vaccine available this year.
Next year, the US government could have access to more than 1 billion doses just from the two vaccine makers, more than needed for the country’s 330 million residents.
Photo: Reuters
The vaccines, both developed with new technology known as messenger RNA (mRNA), represent powerful tools to fight a pandemic that has infected 54 million people worldwide and killed 1.3 million.
The news also comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are soaring, hitting new records in the US and pushing some European countries back into lockdowns.
“We are going to have a vaccine that can stop COVID-19,” Moderna president Stephen Hoge said in a telephone interview.
Moderna’s interim analysis was based on 95 infections among trial participants who received either a placebo or the vaccine. Of those, only five infections occurred in those who received the vaccine, which is administered in two shots 28 days apart.
“This news from Moderna is tremendously exciting and considerably boosts optimism that we will have a choice of good vaccines in the next few months,” said Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.
“This latest press release is based on a study of 30,000 US adults, including many high-risk or elderly persons. This gives us confidence that the results are relevant in the people who are most at risk of COVID-19,” he said.
Moderna expects to have enough safety data required for US authorization in the next week or so and the company expects to file for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.
A key advantage of Moderna’s vaccine is that it does not need ultra-cold storage like Pfizer’s, making it easier to distribute. Moderna expects it to be stable at normal fridge temperatures of 2°C to 8°C for 30 days and it can be stored for up to six months at minus-20°C.
Pfizer’s vaccine must be shipped and stored at minus-70°C. It can be stored for up to five days at standard refrigerator temperatures or for up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box.
The data from Moderna’s trial involving 30,000 volunteers also showed that the vaccine prevented cases of severe COVID-19, a question that still remains with the Pfizer vaccine.
Moderna expects to produce about 20 million doses for the US this year, millions of which it has already made and is ready to ship if it gets US Food and Drug Administration authorization.
‘MODEL FOR DEMOCRACY’: Pompeo said in a radio interview that support for Taiwan was bipartisan and that weapons sales were part of the US’ commitment to the nation The government yesterday welcomed a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” saying that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should maintain the “status quo” based on equal dignity. During a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday, Pompeo was asked to comment on the US’ commitments to Taiwan’s security and the opinions of radical elements of the Chinese Communist Party that Taiwan should be “retaken by force if necessary.” In response, Pompeo said it was important to “get the language right.” “Taiwan has not been a
EXPLORING OTHER OPTIONS: As the RCEP free-trade deal is led by China, Taiwan would find it challenging to join the partnership, the foreign ministry said Taiwan would strive to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as it would be challenging for the nation to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) given China’s dominance in the latter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The RCEP was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on the last day of the virtual ASEAN summit yesterday, becoming the world’s largest free-trade agreement. The 15 nations are the 10 ASEAN members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Taiwan would find it
BNT162B2: The nation is hopeful of procuring Pfizer’s vaccine candidate through the COVAX alliance once its efficacy and safety study is completed, the CECC said Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is
‘STRONG RELATIONSHIP’: A small delegation would travel to Washington for the talks, while other senior officials would join from Taipei via video conference Taiwan and the US are to hold talks on “strategic economic cooperation” in Washington on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements yesterday. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31 announced the establishment of the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue — which has since been renamed the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US cattle more than 30 months old and US pork containing ractopamine. US