A judge on Saturday rejected the White House’s limitations on a program protecting 700,000 so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented migrants brought to the US as children.
The federal judge in New York ruled that Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf was not lawfully serving in his role when he issued the new rules for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in July.
The ruling is another victory for proponents of the program after the US Supreme Court in June rejected US President Donald Trump’s cancelation of it.
Photo: AFP
US president-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the Nov. 3 polls, had pledged to reinstate the program when he takes office on Jan. 20.
Wolf, who has not been confirmed in his role by the US Senate, issued new restrictions on the program in response to the US Supreme Court ruling.
Saturday’s court decision said that his restrictions “effectively suspended” DACA, while the Trump administration reviewed how to proceed.
Wolf’s rules said that new applications would not be accepted and renewals would be limited to one year instead of two.
They are now invalid because “the court holds that Mr. Wolf was not lawfully serving as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security under the Homeland Security Act” when he issued them, the ruling said.
Judge Nicholas Garaufis said that the correct order of succession had not been followed for the acting secretary appointment.
It was not the first time Wolf has seen the legality of his appointment last year as acting secretary drawn into question.
Trump entered office promising to halt almost all immigration and to expel the more than 10 million people estimated living in the country, many for decades, without legal immigration documents.
The administration of then-US president Barack Obama sought to address the issue in 2012, with the DACA policy offering protection at renewable two-year periods, including authorization to work, to people brought into the US illegally as children and then growing up there.
DACA and the subsequent Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) program were executive actions by Obama to eliminate the constant threat of deportation for more than 4 million undocumented migrants.
Trump canceled DAPA just after coming to office and then went after the more established DACA, but immediately faced a series of court battles over it.
