Trump supporters head to streets, as he still claims win

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump’s supporters planned to take to the streets yesterday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump has made little headway in the courts with his lawsuits and for the first time on Friday, he began to sound doubtful about his prospects, telling reporters “time will tell” who occupies the White House from Jan. 20.

There have been other pro-Trump protests around the country since Biden was projected as the winner on Nov. 7, but they have been small and unfolded with few incidents.

A supporter of US president Donald Trump looks on in front of the White House near counterprotesters in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP

The pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington and other cities are scheduled to feature a mix of the president’s backers, far-right personalities, and members of the Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys in a public display of support for his effort to stay in power.

Organizers have given the rallies various names, including the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal. MAGA is an acronym for the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Some left-wing groups are planning counterdemonstrations in Washington and other cities.

Biden on Friday further solidified his victory, as results from Edison Research showed him winning Georgia, giving him a final tally of 306 Electoral College votes, far more than the 270 needed to be elected president and above Trump’s tally of 232.

The 306 votes are equal to what Trump won in his 2016 victory over former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, which he then called a “landslide.”

Trump briefly appeared close to acknowledging the likelihood that he would be leaving the White House in January during remarks at a White House event.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, uh, whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell,” Trump said in his first public remarks since Biden was projected as the election’s winner a week ago.

With the election outcome becoming clearer, Trump has discussed with advisers possible media ventures and appearances that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a possible 2024 White House bid, aides said.

He is considering starting a television channel or social media company to compete with those that he felt betrayed him and stifled his ability to communicate directly with Americans, several advisers said.

In the near-term, Trump is expected to campaign for US Republican candidates in Georgia ahead of two Jan. 5 runoff elections that are to determine which party controls the US Senate.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden and claims without evidence that he was cheated by widespread election fraud, but state election officials report no serious irregularities and several of his legal challenges have failed in court.

A Michigan state court on Friday rejected a request by Trump’s supporters to block the certification of votes in Detroit, which went heavily in favor of Biden, and lawyers for Trump’s campaign dropped a lawsuit in Arizona after the final vote count there rendered it moot.