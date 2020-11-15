The US is starting to see a rising death toll from its latest spate of COVID-19 cases, and it is poised to get worse in the weeks to come.
The country added 2,238 new deaths on Friday, the highest in almost five months, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.
The seven-day average for fatalities in the US was 1,052 on Thursday, close to the highest since mid-August, COVID Tracking Project data showed.
Photo: Reuters
A consensus of models tracked by the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Reich Lab showed that the daily pace is poised to increase by about 200 by early next month.
The surge in infections has spread to 49 states, with some of the most alarming momentum in places such as New York, where seven-day average cases are up 72 percent in the past week, the third-most in the nation, COVID Tracking data showed.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that schools might end in-person classes as soon as tomorrow.
Nationwide, daily COVID-19 infections broke a new record on Friday after adding more than 190,000 cases.
The rising death tolls are still in large part driven by the Midwest and some hot spots that were starting to worsen in September and early last month, including El Paso, Texas.
Without those, the national fatalities trend is still just barely beginning to steepen, suggesting that the US has not really seen the outcomes of the broader upswing.
COVID-19 deaths often trail infections by weeks, and it can take even longer for the deaths to be disclosed, meaning the fatalities trend line often starts rising well after cases.
It can also remain elevated well after a surge has subsided.
In Florida, where cases peaked in mid-July, per capita COVID-19 death figures remained among the highest in the nation through early last month. University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi has traced those Florida death reports to fatalities that often occurred weeks and months earlier.
The Midwest spike started significantly earlier than every other region. It is also the most dramatic.
The US reported an additional 147,556 cases on Thursday, the second-highest ever after Wednesday’s tally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have died from COVID-19, with nearly one in five deaths occurring in the US, where 244,364 people have died, Johns Hopkins data showed.
Experts say that official data is likely to capture only a fraction of the number of total infections and fatalities.
Brazil, the second-most affected country, reported 164,737 deaths, followed by India (129,188), Mexico (97,624) and the UK (51,396).
The world celebrated news this week about major advances in the hunt for vaccines against COVID-19, but WHO Immunization Department director Kate O’Brien warned that disinformation and public distrust could render them useless against the pandemic.
“We are not going to be successful as a world in controlling the pandemic with the use of vaccines as one of the tools unless people are willing to get vaccinated,” O’Brien said.
Additional reporting by AFP
‘MODEL FOR DEMOCRACY’: Pompeo said in a radio interview that support for Taiwan was bipartisan and that weapons sales were part of the US’ commitment to the nation The government yesterday welcomed a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” saying that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should maintain the “status quo” based on equal dignity. During a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday, Pompeo was asked to comment on the US’ commitments to Taiwan’s security and the opinions of radical elements of the Chinese Communist Party that Taiwan should be “retaken by force if necessary.” In response, Pompeo said it was important to “get the language right.” “Taiwan has not been a
BNT162B2: The nation is hopeful of procuring Pfizer’s vaccine candidate through the COVAX alliance once its efficacy and safety study is completed, the CECC said Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is
‘STRONG RELATIONSHIP’: A small delegation would travel to Washington for the talks, while other senior officials would join from Taipei via video conference Taiwan and the US are to hold talks on “strategic economic cooperation” in Washington on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements yesterday. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31 announced the establishment of the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue — which has since been renamed the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US cattle more than 30 months old and US pork containing ractopamine. US
THREE-SIDED: China will likely continue its attempts to pressure Taiwan, while the US, under Joe Biden, is not likely to change its China strategy, Chen Ming-tong said China is not likely to change its policy toward Taiwan after the US presidential election, but it is likely to broaden its tactics to pressure Taiwanese businesses and the public into accepting its “one China” political framework, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said in Taipei yesterday. Chen made the remarks while presenting a report on “The impact of US presidential results on cross-strait relations” at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. While several lawmakers expressed concerns about a Taiwan policy shift under the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, with some describing Biden as being “China-friendly” and others