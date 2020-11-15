Clear skies, warmer weather to dominate this week

Staff writer, with CNA





With cloud cover dissipating, precipitation was to subside in central and southern Taiwan from yesterday evening and in northern Taiwan from early this morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

Lower moisture along with weakening winds would stabilize weather across the nation, the bureau said.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to bounce back significantly next week to between 28°C and 30°C in western Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday.

Taiwan is expected to experience an “Indian summer,” a spell of hot weather after autumn, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric science at National Central University.

Coupled with the sunny skies across Taiwan, temperatures are expected to hit highs of 31°C or higher in the latter part of the week, Wu said, adding that people participating in outdoor activities should take precautions against strong ultraviolet rays.

Typhoon Vamco was moving west-northwest as of 8pm yesterday and about 160km off the coast of Vietnam, so except for some wet air, it should not affect Taiwan’s weather, the bureau said.

The Environmental Protection Administration rated the air quality yesterday as good to fair throughout most of Taiwan, including in Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.

However, the Air Quality Index showed an “orange” alert for Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, indicating unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups, the agency said.