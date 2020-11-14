US President Donald Trump signed an order barring US investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military, the latest White House bid to pressure Beijing over what it views as abusive business practices.
China is “increasingly exploiting” US capital for “the development and modernization of its military, intelligence and other security apparatuses,” posing a threat to the US, according to the executive order signed on Thursday.
The order prohibits investment firms and pension funds from buying and selling shares of 20 Chinese companies designated in June by the Pentagon as having military ties, as well as 11 companies added in August.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday accused the US of “viciously slandering” its military-civilian integration policies and vowed to protect the country’s companies.
“This not only severely harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also the interests of foreign investors including US ones,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a regular news briefing, urging the order’s withdrawal.
Relations between the US and China are expected to remain rocky despite Trump’s defeat to Democrat and former US vice president Joe Biden in the presidential election last week.
The Trump administration has continued to follow through on vows to punish Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic, its treatment of Uighurs and the crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.
China also officially extended congratulations to Biden on his election victory.
Beijing had been one of the last holdouts as Trump mounted an unlikely battle to contest the results.
Shares of top Chinese firms, including China Mobile (中國移動) and China Telecom (中國電信), tumbled.
China Mobile, whose controlling shareholder China Mobile Communications Group (中國移動通信集團) is on the list, dropped 5 percent in Hong Kong, the biggest intraday loss in almost eight months.
China Telecom slumped 7.8 percent, its biggest drop in 12 years.
Chinese officials have threatened to respond to previous Trump administration actions with their own blacklist of US companies.
Liu Dongshu (劉冬舒), an associate professor of Chinese politics at the City University of Hong Kong, said that Beijing would likely shrug off such “symbolic” provocations while it waits to see what kind of policy the Biden administration would put into place.
“For those who are clearly owned by the military, they don’t have a lot to do with the US,” Liu said. “China is waiting for Trump to step down. It will avoid being too sensitive — be calm and don’t overreact — to any of Trump’s actions towards China as his term winds down.”
The latest prohibition is to go into effect on Jan. 11, and allows US investment firms and pension funds to divest their holdings in companies linked to the Chinese military over the next year.
If the US determines additional companies have military ties, US investors would be given 60 days from that determination to divest.
BNT162B2: The nation is hopeful of procuring Pfizer’s vaccine candidate through the COVAX alliance once its efficacy and safety study is completed, the CECC said Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is
‘STRONG RELATIONSHIP’: A small delegation would travel to Washington for the talks, while other senior officials would join from Taipei via video conference Taiwan and the US are to hold talks on “strategic economic cooperation” in Washington on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements yesterday. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31 announced the establishment of the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue — which has since been renamed the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US cattle more than 30 months old and US pork containing ractopamine. US
THREE-SIDED: China will likely continue its attempts to pressure Taiwan, while the US, under Joe Biden, is not likely to change its China strategy, Chen Ming-tong said China is not likely to change its policy toward Taiwan after the US presidential election, but it is likely to broaden its tactics to pressure Taiwanese businesses and the public into accepting its “one China” political framework, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said in Taipei yesterday. Chen made the remarks while presenting a report on “The impact of US presidential results on cross-strait relations” at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. While several lawmakers expressed concerns about a Taiwan policy shift under the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, with some describing Biden as being “China-friendly” and others
VIRTUAL MEETING: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thanked multiple parties this week for their backing, although the WHO has stuck to its ‘no mandate’ response The US Mission in Geneva on Friday urged WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to a major meeting that the body is to host next week, with the focus expected to be on the COVID-19 pandemic. “We encourage the WHO to expand its efforts to offer Taiwan increased meaningful cooperation and collaboration with the organization, and this would be a needed step in that direction,” the mission said in a statement. Washington has been deeply critical of the WHO and Tedros for its handling of the pandemic, saying it is too close to China. It has said it might withdraw from