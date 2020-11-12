US president-elect Joe Biden had further meetings planned for yesterday to lay the groundwork for his new administration, while US President Donald Trump continues to pursue a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.
Trump’s unsupported charges of election fraud have gained little traction so far.
His campaign on Tuesday said that it planned to file a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the state from certifying its results, a day after it brought a similar action in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Photo: Reuters
Judges so far have tossed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia brought by Trump’s campaign, and legal experts say the litigation has little chance of changing the outcome of the election.
Trump on Tuesday suffered another possible setback when Democrats said that a postal worker who claimed he witnessed ballot tampering in Pennsylvania had recanted his allegations.
About 80 percent of Americans, including half of Republicans, say that Biden is the rightful winner, a Reuters and Ipsos Group SA poll found.
Biden planned to meet yesterday with advisers who are helping him prepare to take office on Jan. 20 next year.
He has tapped finance, trade and banking regulation experts for his transition team, who range from core Democrats to progressive activists, reflecting ongoing debate within the party about how to address climate change, wealth inequality and other issues.
Biden is also tapping people who crafted tougher environmental rules while part of former US president Barack Obama’s administration.
Biden secured the presidency on Saturday after television networks concluded he had won Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving him 279 Electoral College vote.
The outcome is still undecided in several states. Trump leads 50 percent to 48.7 percent in North Carolina, while Biden leads 49.5 percent to 49.2 percent in Georgia and 49.4 percent to 49.0 percent in Arizona, according to Edison Research.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has secured control of the US House of Representatives, after winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press reported.
Democrats secured the majority after the AP declared three winners late on Tuesday: incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O’Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.
The 435-member chamber would now be controlled by the Democratic Party for another two years, but with a slimmer margin. The Democrats went into election day with a 232-197 House advantage, along with one independent and five open seats.
However, the Democrats fell short of their goal of taking a US Senate majority, making Republicans well positioned to block Biden’s major legislative initiatives.
His hopes of enacting major Democratic priorities, such as expanding healthcare access and fighting climate change now rely heavily on a pair of US Senate races in Georgia in January.
PATIENT WAITING: Momentum moved to former US vice president Joe Biden, who said that ‘when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners’ The knife-edge US presidential race early yesterday tilted toward former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority, but US President Donald Trump claimed that he was being cheated, and went to court to try and stop vote counting. Tallying of votes continued through a second night in the remaining battleground states, where huge turnout and a mountain of mail-in ballots sent by voters trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19 made the job all the more difficult. Both candidates still had paths to winning the White House by accumulating the
VIRTUAL MEETING: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thanked multiple parties this week for their backing, although the WHO has stuck to its ‘no mandate’ response The US Mission in Geneva on Friday urged WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to a major meeting that the body is to host next week, with the focus expected to be on the COVID-19 pandemic. “We encourage the WHO to expand its efforts to offer Taiwan increased meaningful cooperation and collaboration with the organization, and this would be a needed step in that direction,” the mission said in a statement. Washington has been deeply critical of the WHO and Tedros for its handling of the pandemic, saying it is too close to China. It has said it might withdraw from
THREE-SIDED: China will likely continue its attempts to pressure Taiwan, while the US, under Joe Biden, is not likely to change its China strategy, Chen Ming-tong said China is not likely to change its policy toward Taiwan after the US presidential election, but it is likely to broaden its tactics to pressure Taiwanese businesses and the public into accepting its “one China” political framework, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said in Taipei yesterday. Chen made the remarks while presenting a report on “The impact of US presidential results on cross-strait relations” at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. While several lawmakers expressed concerns about a Taiwan policy shift under the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, with some describing Biden as being “China-friendly” and others
BNT162B2: The nation is hopeful of procuring Pfizer’s vaccine candidate through the COVAX alliance once its efficacy and safety study is completed, the CECC said Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is