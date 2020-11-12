Biden plans presidency, Trump pursues lawsuits

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US president-elect Joe Biden had further meetings planned for yesterday to lay the groundwork for his new administration, while US President Donald Trump continues to pursue a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.

Trump’s unsupported charges of election fraud have gained little traction so far.

His campaign on Tuesday said that it planned to file a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the state from certifying its results, a day after it brought a similar action in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

US president-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about healthcare and the Affordable Care Act at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Judges so far have tossed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia brought by Trump’s campaign, and legal experts say the litigation has little chance of changing the outcome of the election.

Trump on Tuesday suffered another possible setback when Democrats said that a postal worker who claimed he witnessed ballot tampering in Pennsylvania had recanted his allegations.

About 80 percent of Americans, including half of Republicans, say that Biden is the rightful winner, a Reuters and Ipsos Group SA poll found.

Biden planned to meet yesterday with advisers who are helping him prepare to take office on Jan. 20 next year.

He has tapped finance, trade and banking regulation experts for his transition team, who range from core Democrats to progressive activists, reflecting ongoing debate within the party about how to address climate change, wealth inequality and other issues.

Biden is also tapping people who crafted tougher environmental rules while part of former US president Barack Obama’s administration.

Biden secured the presidency on Saturday after television networks concluded he had won Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving him 279 Electoral College vote.

The outcome is still undecided in several states. Trump leads 50 percent to 48.7 percent in North Carolina, while Biden leads 49.5 percent to 49.2 percent in Georgia and 49.4 percent to 49.0 percent in Arizona, according to Edison Research.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has secured control of the US House of Representatives, after winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press reported.

Democrats secured the majority after the AP declared three winners late on Tuesday: incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O’Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.

The 435-member chamber would now be controlled by the Democratic Party for another two years, but with a slimmer margin. The Democrats went into election day with a 232-197 House advantage, along with one independent and five open seats.

However, the Democrats fell short of their goal of taking a US Senate majority, making Republicans well positioned to block Biden’s major legislative initiatives.

His hopes of enacting major Democratic priorities, such as expanding healthcare access and fighting climate change now rely heavily on a pair of US Senate races in Georgia in January.