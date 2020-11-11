Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) on Monday said it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine after an “adverse incident” involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.
The setback for CoronaVac, developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd (科興), came on Monday as US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc said its own vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent effectiveness.
Sinovac Biotech yesterday stood by its creation, saying: “We are confident in the safety of the vaccine.”
Photo: AFP
ANVISA said it had “ruled to interrupt the clinical study of the CoronaVac vaccine after a serious adverse incident” involving a volunteer recipient on Oct. 29.
It said it could not give details on what happened because of privacy regulations, but that such incidents included death, potentially fatal side effects, serious disability, hospitalization, birth defects and other “clinically significant events.”
Sinovac, however, said the incident was “not related to the vaccine,” adding that it would “continue to communicate with Brazil on this matter.”
Photo: AFP
The Butantan Institute, the public health center coordinating the trials of the vaccine in Brazil, said it was “surprised” by ANVISA’s decision.
The institute “is investigating in detail what happened,” and “is at the Brazilian regulatory agency’s disposal to provide any clarification necessary on any adverse incident the clinical trials may have presented,” it said.
CoronaVac has been caught up in a messy political battle in Brazil, where its most visible backer has been Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a top opponent of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
The Sao Paulo State Government said in a statement it “regrets that it learned of the decision from the press, instead of directly from ANVISA,” and was waiting, along with the Butantan Institute, for more information on “the real reasons for the suspension.”
Bolsonaro has called CoronaVac the vaccine from “that other country,” and pushed instead for a rival vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.
Pfizer on Monday said that its COVID-19 vaccine might be a remarkable 90 percent effective, based on early and incomplete test results that nevertheless brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control.
“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” said Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development. “We’re very encouraged.”
Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE, is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, once it has the necessary safety information in hand. Even if all goes well, authorities have stressed it is unlikely any vaccine would arrive much before the end of the year, and the limited initial supplies would be rationed.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said that the results suggesting 90 percent effectiveness are “just extraordinary.”
“It’s going to have a major impact on everything we do with respect to COVID,” Fauci said.
WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward said Pfizer’s vaccine could “fundamentally change the direction of this crisis” by March, when the UN agency hopes to start vaccinating high-risk groups.
The Sinovac, Pfizer and Oxford vaccines are all in phase 3 trials, the final stage of testing before regulatory approval.
The shock suspension of the Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) US$35 billion initial public offering (IPO) is just the beginning of a renewed campaign by China to rein in the fintech empire controlled by Jack Ma (馬雲). Authorities are now setting their sights on Ant’s biggest source of revenue: its credit platforms that funnel loans from banks and other financial institutions to millions of consumers across China, people familiar with the matter said. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) plans to discourage lenders from using Ant’s platforms and has already asked some to ensure their portfolios are compliant with stringent draft
As of Monday next week, international travelers who arrive in Taiwan having experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 14 days would need to provide two consecutive negative test results before being allowed to return home or to a quarantine hotel, while travelers from the Philippines without symptoms would be required to stay at centralized quarantine facilities, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported a new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese who had returned from Poland. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said with the pandemic worsening globally, the center is
CHAOS: Shattering norms, US President Donald Trump alleged major voting fraud, declared victory and also threatened legal action at a rally inside the White House The US presidential election yesterday was plunged into chaos as US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought Supreme Court intervention to stop vote counting — even as his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, voiced confidence in his own chances. In a divisive election cast under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed 232,638 lives in the US as of yesterday, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls, but he still needed key states to secure another four-year term. Shattering norms in the world’s most powerful democracy, Trump alleged “major fraud”
PATIENT WAITING: Momentum moved to former US vice president Joe Biden, who said that ‘when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners’ The knife-edge US presidential race early yesterday tilted toward former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority, but US President Donald Trump claimed that he was being cheated, and went to court to try and stop vote counting. Tallying of votes continued through a second night in the remaining battleground states, where huge turnout and a mountain of mail-in ballots sent by voters trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19 made the job all the more difficult. Both candidates still had paths to winning the White House by accumulating the