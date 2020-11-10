Virus Outbreak: World COVID-19 infections exceed 50m

Reuters





Global COVID-19 infections exceeded 50 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with a second wave of the virus in the past 30 days accounting for a quarter of the total.

Last month was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with the US becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases. A surge in Europe contributed to the rise.

The latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.

Restaurants owners, cooks and shop owners gather around a coffin yesterday in front of Lyon Prefecture to protest against government measures to close their establishments to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo: AFP

More than 1.25 million people have died from the respiratory disease that emerged in China late last year.

The pandemic’s recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.

Europe, with about 12 million cases, is the worst-affected region, overtaking Latin America. Europe accounts for 24 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

The region is logging about 1 million new infections every three days or so, according to a Reuters analysis. That is 51 percent of the global total.

France is recording 54,440 cases a day on the latest seven-day average, a higher rate than India with a far bigger population.

The global second wave is testing healthcare systems across Europe, prompting Germany, France and Britain to order many citizens back to their homes again.

The US became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million cases, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the COVID-19 virus surges across the nation.

With about 20 percent of global cases, the US is facing its worst surge, recording more than 100,000 daily cases on the latest seven-day average, Reuters data showed.

The latest US surge coincided with the last month of election campaigning in which US President Donald Trump minimized the severity of the pandemic and his successful challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, urged a more science-based approach.

Trump’s rallies, some open-air and with few masks and little social distancing, led to 30,000 additional confirmed cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths, Stanford University economists estimated in a research paper.

In Asia, India has the world’s second-highest caseload, but has seen a steady slowdown since September, despite the start of the Hindu festival season. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million cases on Friday, Reuters data showed.