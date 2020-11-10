Biden moves forward as Trump tries to stop him

Reuters, WASHINGTON and WILMINGTON, Delaware





US president-elect Joe Biden was yesterday to convene a COVID-19 task force to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in January, while US President Donald Trump pursues several long-shot gambits to hold on to his job.

Biden was due to meet with an advisory board co-chaired by former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management Marcella Nunez-Smith to examine how best to tame a pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans.

The former US vice president was then to give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans for tackling COVID-19 and rebuilding the economy.

Kamal Griffith, 3, wears a New Orleans Saints helmet as he rides around Audubon Park with his mom, Lakeba, as they join a celebratory march organized by a Facebook group called New Orleans Women for Biden on Sunday. Photo: The Advocate via AP

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement yesterday.

Even as Trump declines to concede and some of his closest allies encourage him to exhaust every recourse for hanging on to power, the Biden-appointed scientists and experts are to liaise with local and state officials on the pandemic response. They will consider how to safely reopen schools and businesses and tackle racial disparities.

The Biden panel includes Rick Bright, a whistle-blower who says he was removed from his Trump administration post for raising concerns about COVID-19 preparedness, and Luciana Borio, who specializes in complex public health emergencies.

Trump has frequently clashed with top health officials over the pandemic. US Vice President Mike Pence was yesterday due to meet with the White House coronavirus task force for the first time since Oct. 20.

Trump has not acknowledged defeat and has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence. State officials have said they are not aware of any significant irregularities.

“The Biden selection by the Crooked Media is based on unlawful votes in PA [Pennsylvania], Mich[igan], GA [Georgia], Wisc[onsin], Nevada et al. We will prove it all,” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, said on Twitter early yesterday.

Trump had no public events scheduled for yesterday, and has not spoken in public since Thursday.

He plans to hold rallies to build support for his challenge to the election results, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

Biden’s advisers are moving ahead and considering candidates for top Cabinet posts. However, the transition cannot shift into high gear until the US General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees federal property, certifies the winner.

Emily Murphy, the Trump appointee who runs the agency, has not yet done so and a GSA spokeswoman gave no timetable for the decision.

Until then, the GSA can continue providing Biden’s team with offices, computers and background checks for security clearances, but they cannot yet enter federal agencies or access federal funds set aside for the transition.

The Biden campaign on Sunday pressed the agency to move ahead.