US president-elect Joe Biden was yesterday to convene a COVID-19 task force to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in January, while US President Donald Trump pursues several long-shot gambits to hold on to his job.
Biden was due to meet with an advisory board co-chaired by former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management Marcella Nunez-Smith to examine how best to tame a pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans.
The former US vice president was then to give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans for tackling COVID-19 and rebuilding the economy.
Photo: The Advocate via AP
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement yesterday.
Even as Trump declines to concede and some of his closest allies encourage him to exhaust every recourse for hanging on to power, the Biden-appointed scientists and experts are to liaise with local and state officials on the pandemic response. They will consider how to safely reopen schools and businesses and tackle racial disparities.
The Biden panel includes Rick Bright, a whistle-blower who says he was removed from his Trump administration post for raising concerns about COVID-19 preparedness, and Luciana Borio, who specializes in complex public health emergencies.
Trump has frequently clashed with top health officials over the pandemic. US Vice President Mike Pence was yesterday due to meet with the White House coronavirus task force for the first time since Oct. 20.
Trump has not acknowledged defeat and has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence. State officials have said they are not aware of any significant irregularities.
“The Biden selection by the Crooked Media is based on unlawful votes in PA [Pennsylvania], Mich[igan], GA [Georgia], Wisc[onsin], Nevada et al. We will prove it all,” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, said on Twitter early yesterday.
Trump had no public events scheduled for yesterday, and has not spoken in public since Thursday.
He plans to hold rallies to build support for his challenge to the election results, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.
Biden’s advisers are moving ahead and considering candidates for top Cabinet posts. However, the transition cannot shift into high gear until the US General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees federal property, certifies the winner.
Emily Murphy, the Trump appointee who runs the agency, has not yet done so and a GSA spokeswoman gave no timetable for the decision.
Until then, the GSA can continue providing Biden’s team with offices, computers and background checks for security clearances, but they cannot yet enter federal agencies or access federal funds set aside for the transition.
The Biden campaign on Sunday pressed the agency to move ahead.
The shock suspension of the Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) US$35 billion initial public offering (IPO) is just the beginning of a renewed campaign by China to rein in the fintech empire controlled by Jack Ma (馬雲). Authorities are now setting their sights on Ant’s biggest source of revenue: its credit platforms that funnel loans from banks and other financial institutions to millions of consumers across China, people familiar with the matter said. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) plans to discourage lenders from using Ant’s platforms and has already asked some to ensure their portfolios are compliant with stringent draft
As of Monday next week, international travelers who arrive in Taiwan having experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 14 days would need to provide two consecutive negative test results before being allowed to return home or to a quarantine hotel, while travelers from the Philippines without symptoms would be required to stay at centralized quarantine facilities, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported a new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese who had returned from Poland. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said with the pandemic worsening globally, the center is
CHAOS: Shattering norms, US President Donald Trump alleged major voting fraud, declared victory and also threatened legal action at a rally inside the White House The US presidential election yesterday was plunged into chaos as US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought Supreme Court intervention to stop vote counting — even as his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, voiced confidence in his own chances. In a divisive election cast under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed 232,638 lives in the US as of yesterday, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls, but he still needed key states to secure another four-year term. Shattering norms in the world’s most powerful democracy, Trump alleged “major fraud”
PATIENT WAITING: Momentum moved to former US vice president Joe Biden, who said that ‘when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners’ The knife-edge US presidential race early yesterday tilted toward former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority, but US President Donald Trump claimed that he was being cheated, and went to court to try and stop vote counting. Tallying of votes continued through a second night in the remaining battleground states, where huge turnout and a mountain of mail-in ballots sent by voters trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19 made the job all the more difficult. Both candidates still had paths to winning the White House by accumulating the